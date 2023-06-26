Chicago Artist Guides Hosts Cabaret Fundraiser: A Night Of Cag-baret

The event is on July 16, 2023 at 7:30 PM.

By: Jun. 26, 2023

POPULAR

Photos: Get A First Look At Goodman's THE WHO'S TOMMY; Now Extended Through August 6th Photo 1 Photos: Get A First Look At Goodman's THE WHO'S TOMMY
Video: Ryan McCartan Sings 'Something's Coming' From WEST SIDE STORY at Lyric Opera of Chi Photo 2 Video: Ryan McCartan Sings 'Something's Coming' From WEST SIDE STORY
Reneé Rapp Drops New Tour Dates Ahead of Upcoming Album Photo 3 Reneé Rapp Drops New Tour Dates Ahead of Upcoming Album
Austin Pendleton, Jeff Perry & More to Star in NO MAN'S LAND at Steppenwolf Theatre Photo 4 Austin Pendleton, Jeff Perry & More to Star in NO MAN'S LAND at Steppenwolf Theatre

Chicago Artist Guides Hosts Cabaret Fundraiser: A Night Of Cag-baret

Chicago Artist Guides Hosts Cabaret Fundraiser: A Night Of Cag-baret

Chicago Artist Guide (CAG), a non-profit which aims to diversify Chicago theater casting and hiring, is holding its first fundraiser, a cabaret-style night, at the Chicago Children's Theater (100 S Racine Ave, Chicago, IL 60607) on July 16, 2023 at 7:30 PM.

The event, called Night at the CAG-Baret, will feature up to 12 unique acts ranging from a jazz band lead by Board Member Tommy Bradford to a burlesque number by CAG UX Designer Grace De Sant aka Foxie la Fleur. A silent auction will also be held during the event, where attendees will have a chance to bid on prizes such as theater tickets chef-selected dinner for two with sommelier-selected wine pairings to Maple & Ash; local Chicago artists' artworks; headshot sessions and more!

Organized by the Artist Auxiliary Board of CAG, the event not only hopes to raise funds for the launch of its new platform this summer, but also to invite Chicago theater to the core tenet of CAG, which is to create access for talent from underrepresented groups to work and position of power in theatre. Night at the CAG-Baret will be the networking event of the summer for Chicago theater artists. The event will be hosted by Chicago actor, CAG's Development Manager and Artist Auxiliary Board member Alexandria Moorman.

Tickets are $30, but for a limited time this June 2023, CAG is offering a "friends and family" price of $25 and can be purchased online: Click Here. The ticket includes price of admission as well as one beverage. Additional wine & beer will be available for purchase at the venue to be enjoyed by complementary appetizers.




RELATED STORIES - Chicago

1
Skokie Theatre Announces August Dates For Award-Winning Hit Tour Of THE PRINCESS STRIKES B Photo
Skokie Theatre Announces August Dates For Award-Winning Hit Tour Of THE PRINCESS STRIKES BACK

Skokie Theatre, a beautiful venue and respected member of Chicago's vibrant theater community, announces two August dates for the award-winning, hit tour of the one-woman romantic comedy The Princess Strikes Back starring noted actress, storyteller, and improv talent Victoria Montalbano.

2
Photos: First Look At Blank Theatre Companys MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Photo
Photos: First Look At Blank Theatre Company's MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG

Blank Theatre Company opens the first show of their 2023, Merrily We Roll Along. Merrily We Roll Along with music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and book by George Furth. See photos from the production.

3
League of Chicago Theatres Reveals Changes to Hot Tix Photo
League of Chicago Theatres Reveals Changes to Hot Tix

The League of Chicago Theatres has revealed exciting changes to Hot Tix, Chicago’s discount ticket service for the League’s 200+ members.

4
Chicago Artist Guides Hosts Cabaret Fundraiser: A Night Of Cag-baret Photo
Chicago Artist Guides Hosts Cabaret Fundraiser: A Night Of Cag-baret

Chicago Artist Guide (CAG), a non-profit which aims to diversify Chicago theater casting and hiring, is holding its first fundraiser, a cabaret-style night, at the Chicago Children's Theater (100 S Racine Ave, Chicago, IL 60607) on July 16, 2023 at 7:30 PM.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Millicent Simmonds Opens Up About Her Spooktacular Broadway Debut Video Video: Millicent Simmonds Opens Up About Her Spooktacular Broadway Debut
Photos & First Look at TICK, TICK...BOOM! at BCP Video
Photos & First Look at TICK, TICK...BOOM! at BCP
Meet MOULIN ROUGE!'s New Star, Casey Cott Video
Meet MOULIN ROUGE!'s New Star, Casey Cott
Exclusive: Hear Merle Dandridge Sing in ALICE'S WONDERLAND BAKERY Video
Exclusive: Hear Merle Dandridge Sing in ALICE'S WONDERLAND BAKERY
View all Videos

Chicago SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# THE PRODUCERS A Mel Brooks Musical
North Shore Center For The Performing Arts In Skokie (8/10-8/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Mystery Show
Chicago Magic Lounge (4/05-6/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Company
Cadillac Palace Theatre (10/31-11/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Irving Berlin's White Christmas
Memorial Opera House (11/30-12/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Passing Strange
Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre (6/09-7/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Arabia, Arabia!
The Jarvis Square Theater (6/15-7/02)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Bowie in Warsaw
Trap Door Theatre (5/18-7/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Wiz
Cadillac Palace Theatre (11/28-12/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Sunday Show (ft. The Late 90s)
Logan Square Improv (5/08-12/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Lucy's Comedy
Raue Center For The Arts (1/05-1/05)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You