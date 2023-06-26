Chicago Artist Guides Hosts Cabaret Fundraiser: A Night Of Cag-baret

Chicago Artist Guide (CAG), a non-profit which aims to diversify Chicago theater casting and hiring, is holding its first fundraiser, a cabaret-style night, at the Chicago Children's Theater (100 S Racine Ave, Chicago, IL 60607) on July 16, 2023 at 7:30 PM.

The event, called Night at the CAG-Baret, will feature up to 12 unique acts ranging from a jazz band lead by Board Member Tommy Bradford to a burlesque number by CAG UX Designer Grace De Sant aka Foxie la Fleur. A silent auction will also be held during the event, where attendees will have a chance to bid on prizes such as theater tickets chef-selected dinner for two with sommelier-selected wine pairings to Maple & Ash; local Chicago artists' artworks; headshot sessions and more!

Organized by the Artist Auxiliary Board of CAG, the event not only hopes to raise funds for the launch of its new platform this summer, but also to invite Chicago theater to the core tenet of CAG, which is to create access for talent from underrepresented groups to work and position of power in theatre. Night at the CAG-Baret will be the networking event of the summer for Chicago theater artists. The event will be hosted by Chicago actor, CAG's Development Manager and Artist Auxiliary Board member Alexandria Moorman.

Tickets are $30, but for a limited time this June 2023, CAG is offering a "friends and family" price of $25 and can be purchased online: Click Here. The ticket includes price of admission as well as one beverage. Additional wine & beer will be available for purchase at the venue to be enjoyed by complementary appetizers.