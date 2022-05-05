Cerqua Rivera Dance Theatre Announces 2022 Inside/Out Series

Inside/Out is the innovative series by Chicago's own Cerqua Rivera Dance Theatre that showcases new work and invites audience INSIDE the creative process. Each informal, interactive event includes performances of new work by this unique professional company, conversation with the artists, audience participation, and the opportunity for attendees to shape the artwork with your feedback and input. Compared to the groundbreaking work of Twyla Tharp in DANCE Magazine, Inside/Out events reflect the collaboration and timely themes that are Cerqua Rivera's signature.

Inside/Out with Mood Swing

May 28, 7:30 pm @ Dovetail Studios, 2853 W Montrose Ave

Tickets $15-30

Cerqua Rivera's innovative Inside/Out series returns to Dovetail Studios in Albany Park. Join this unique company to preview and discuss the ongoing evolution of MOOD SWING - a suite of passionate responses to the unprecedented events of 2020 and 2021.

These past two years demanded a response. As artists, Cerqua Rivera's company was compelled to create work specifically responding to and making meaning of the pandemic and social justice uprising. This suite debuted in 2020, and the company continued to develop and add to it every year. Don't miss this intimate encounter with distinct conversations about what we have all experienced- with a sense of resilience, compassion, and hope ... a glimmering light in the dark.

Inside/Out with Metamorphosis

July 23, 7:30 pm @ Studio5 Performing Arts Center, 1938 Dempster Street, Evanston

Cerqua Rivera's innovative Inside/Out series returns to Studio5 in Evanston. Join this unique company to preview and discuss the ongoing evolution of METAMORPHOSIS.

This three-year project, launched in 2020, is inspired by non-binary/gender queer and trans Chicago dance artists. Cerqua Rivera collaborators embarked on an inquiry into the fast-evolving definitions of gender identity. This exploration involves questioning traditional roles, exploring progressive identities, and navigating the conflicting crossroads where communities meet.

Inside/Out with Soul Remedy

August 5, 7:30 pm @ Constellation, 3111 North Western Avenue, Chicago

Cerqua Rivera takes its innovative Inside/Out series to Constellation in Avondale for the first time. Join this unique company to preview and discuss SOUL REMEDY - honored this year with a grant by the National Endowment for the Arts.

SOUL REMEDY is a multi-year exploration of the Aesthetic of the Cool, a culturally specific phenomenon rooted in the Black American experience that has shaped this country's arts and culture and impacted the world. This piece respects, reflects, and represents Black excellence as a central component of American culture.