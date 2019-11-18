Celebrate The New Year With SALUTE TO VIENNA New Year's Concert

Salute to Vienna New Year's Concert has dazzled audiences young and old across the United States and Canada. The music of Johann Strauss and his contemporaries is brought to life in a spectacle of joy with a live symphony orchestra, European singers, ballroom dancers, and ballet. From the eternal notes of the beautiful Blue Danube Waltz, to overtures and arias from beloved operettas, the concert features a fresh musical programme and a new cast each year. Dedicated to preserving a musical heritage, Salute to Vienna celebrates a gilded age of Viennese music.

Salute to Vienna will once again deliver charm and romance to the audience at Orchestra Hall, Symphony Center on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. This year's performance will be conducted by Maestro Imre Kollár of Budapest, while Vienna's Sera Gösch and Roman Martin, along with dancers from Kiev-Aniko Ballet of Ukraine and International Champion Ballroom Dancers will fill the hall with the sights and sounds of Vienna at the turn of the 20th Century.

Directly inspired by the traditional Neujahrzkonzert, presented every year for more than eight decades in Vienna, Salute to Vienna is also a reminder of the longstanding tradition of the Viennese ball where waltzes and polkas are danced to the music of a live orchestra into the wee hours of the morning. The music of Strauss and his contemporaries is connected to the New Year worldwide. Lighthearted and romantic, Salute to Vienna has become a 25-year tradition and has earned a dedicated following in North America. Like a champagne toast, it's the perfect way to start the New Year.

The concert takes place in Orchestra Hall at Symphony Center, 220 S. Michigan Avenue, Chicago, IL 60604. For tickets visit www.cso.org or call 312-294-3000. For more information about Salute to Vienna, visit www.salutetovienna.com/chicago or call 1-800-545-7807.

Attila Glatz Concert Productions produces, promotes, and manages classical, jazz, folk, country, movie, and video game music performances worldwide. The company's signature presentation is the beloved Salute to Vienna New Year's Concert (salutetovienna.com), presented annually in more than 20 cities across North America during the holiday season. Salute to Vienna was recreated at Vienna's Konzerthaus for PBS featuring more than 130 performers, and this concert has aired across North America on public television more than 1,000 times. Other company highlights include the North American tours of the Vienna Mozart Orchestra, and David Foster, as well as a cinematic concert series with films including the Harry Potter Film in Concert series, Ghostbusters, Amadeus, and Jurassic Park. For more information, visit glatzconcerts.com.

Photo by Todd Rosenberg





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You