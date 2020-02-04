Celebrate Mardi Gras Style at Metropolis Performing Arts Centre with Creole Stomp

Creole Stomp and bandleader Dennis Stroughmatt keep the Mardi Gras celebration going with a rollicking mix of contemporary blues, swamp pop, and traditional Cajun and zydeco music at Metropolis Performing Arts Centre March 20, 2020.

Creole Stomp has captured the ears and the feet of Louisiana music fans across North America. A recognized African Creole Accordion and French Creole Fiddle master, bandleader Dennis Stroughmatt has journeyed to three corners of North America in his immersive quest of French musical traditions, language, and culture. Creole Stomp keeps listeners enthralled and dancers in motion with a rollicking mix of contemporary blues, swamp pop, and traditional Cajun and zydeco music. Dennis's deep knowledge of the music comes from mentors that include legends Morris Ardoin, Canray Fontenot, Faren Serrette and the late Hadley Castille. Creole Stomp shows have become legendary for the heart and passion conveyed from the stage, music with emotion and energy that literally jumps from the band.

Creole Stomp will be at Metropolis on Friday, March 20, 2020 at 7:30 P.M. Tickets are $30. All tickets can be purchased at MetropolisArts.com or by visiting or calling the Metropolis Box Office at 847.577.2121.

Creole Stomp is part of the Live Music Series at Metropolis, which brings some of the highest level musical talent to the Chicagoland area. Other upcoming Live Music shows at Metropolis include Skerryvore (March 21), Van Morrison Party with the Commitments Tribute (March 27), Lissie (March 28), and The Petty Hearts - America's Definitive Tribute to Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers (April 4).

Metropolis thanks its generous media partner Tribune Media Group. Metropolis is partially supported by a grant from the Illinois Arts Council Agency.

Metropolis is located in the heart of Chicago's northwest suburbs in downtown Arlington Heights at the intersection of Campbell and Vail Avenue (111 West Campbell Street). Street parking is available. Free parking is available in the public garage behind the theatre. For more information about Metropolis and a list of upcoming events visit MetropolisArts.com or call the Box Office at 847.577.2121.

Metropolis Performing Arts Centre provides professional entertainment and arts education, enriching our community.





