Casting and production team have been announced for Pride Films and Plays Chicago premiere of DEX & ABBY - a new comedy by playwright Allan Baker. Dex and Abby are dogs with unique personalities, and when their owners move in together, all four members of the family have to figure out the rules of this new territory. Funny, touching, and a heartwarming tribute to our relationship with our furry best friends, DEX & ABBY is a comic delight. Daniel Washelesky, who previously assistant directed AFTERGLOW with Pride Films and Plays, is directing. The press opening is Monday, February 24, 2020, following previews from Thursday, February 20 through Sunday, February 23.

Casting for this Chicago premiere was announced today. The dogs of the title, who converse with each other, will be played by Daniel Vaughn Manasia (he/him/his) as Dex and Chesa Greene (she/her/hers) as Abby. Jesse Montoya (he/him/his, of PFP's AFTERGLOW) and Josh Pablo Szabo (he/him/his, of Theo Ubique's HELLO AGAIN) are Corey and Sean, the men who are Dex & Abby's guardians (owners). Jasmine Manuel (she/her/hers) will play their friend Katy. Understudies include Gavin Rhys (he/him/his, Sean, Corey), and Katy Murphy (she/her/hers, Abby, Katy).

The production team for DEX & ABBY includes Jeff Award-winner Eric Luchen (he/him/his, Scenic Designer), Colin Meyer (they/them/theirs, Costume Designer), Samuel Stephen (he/him/his, Lighting Designer), Will Quam (he/him/his, Sound Designer), Colleen Keith (she/her/hers, Properties Designer), Jaq Seifert (they/them/theirs, Violence/Intimacy Director and Movement Director), Evan Sposato (he/him/his, Technical Director), Araya Hope Barnes (they/them/theirs, Stage Manager), C McCabe (they/them/theirs, Assistant Director).

Pride Films and Plays will further celebrate our love of pets by donating a portion of ticket sales to two Chicago-area animal shelters. $3 from each full price preview ticket will be donated to Lucky Dog Rescue Chicago and $3 from each full price Thursday ticket will be donated to Safe Humane Chicago.

DEX & ABBY will play from February 20 through March 29, in a time slot originally planned for Pride Films and Plays's US Premiere of THE PASS, which has been rescheduled for July 2 - August 9, due to scheduling conflicts. DEX & ABBY, which received its world premiere at the Ground Floor Theater of Austin, Texas in May of 2019, will be performed on the Broadway stage at the Pride Arts Center, 4139 N. Broadway.

LISTING INFORMATION

Tickets are $40 premium reserved seats, $30 general reserved seats, $25 students and seniors (not valid Saturdays) and are on sale now at www.pridefilmsandplays.com or by phone at 866-811-4111 or 773-857-0222.



DEX & ABBY

By Allan Baker

CHICAGO PREMIERE

Directed by Daniel Washelesky

February 20 - March 29, 2020

Previews Thursday, February 20 - Sunday, February 23

Press Opening Monday, February 24, 2020 at 8:00 pm

Regular Run: February 24 - March 29, 2020

Curtain times (previews and regular performances) Thursdays - Saturdays at 8:00 pm, Sundays at 2:30 pm

Ticket prices:

$40 premium reserved seats, $30 general reserved seats, $25 students and seniors (not valid Saturdays)

The Broadway, Pride Arts Center, 4139 N. Broadway, Chicago

Tickets available by phone at 866-811-4111 or 773-857-0222 or online at www.pridefilmsandplays.com





