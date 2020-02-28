Casting Announced for Raven Theatre's EDEN PRAIRIE

Raven Theatre has announced casting for its world premiere of Mat Smart's stark, passionate drama Eden Prairie, 1971, directed by Henry Wishcamper.

The cast includes Hayley Burgess, Curtis Edward Jackson and Emily Tate.

Eden Prairie, 1971 playing May 7 - June 21, 2020 on Raven's 85-seat East Stage, 6157 N. Clark St. (at Granville) in Chicago. Tickets are currently available at raventheatre.com or by calling (773) 338-2177. The press opening is Monday, May 11 at 7:30 pm.

On the same night Apollo 15 lands on the moon, draft-dodger Pete steals home to Eden Prairie, Minnesota, after a 300-mile walk from Canada. He risks arrest, but has an important message to deliver to an old friend. In a moment of national and interpersonal tension that mirrors our own, Pete must defend his choices and grapple with the sacrifices he's made.

Raven Artistic Director Cody Estle comments, "Mat Smart's Eden Prairie, 1971 takes us back to a time almost 50 years ago when the nation was at war and far from unified - and the military draft was a major issue in the lives of all young men. Except for the draft, it was a time not too dissimilar from the present. Looking back may help us understand and affect the present. I'm excited to welcome Mat and this new script to Raven Theatre."

The production team includes William Boles (scenic design), Noël Huntzinger (costume design), Claire Chrzan (lighting design), Sarah D. Espinoza (sound design), Caitlin McCarthy (props design), Megan E. Pirtle (makeup design), Lynn Baber (casting director), Georgette Verdin (associate director), Cole von Glahn (artistic producer), Steph Taylor (assistant costume design), Bobby Huggins (technical director), Liz Gomez (master electrician), Eileen Rozycki (scenic artist), Wilhelm Peters (stage manager) and Molly Weaver (assistant stage manager).

Quill Reading Series

Raven Theatre will present a staged reading of Mat Smart's Kill Local directed by Georgette Verdin on Wednesday, May 27 at 7:30 pm (reception at 7 pm). Quill is a series of four staged readings produced in tandem with each of the plays in Raven's season. The readings provide an opportunity for audiences to engage further with the work of this season's playwrights and explore their artistic voice on stage. Each Quill reading features a pre-show reception with complimentary wine and snacks. Admission is a suggested donation of $10.

PRODUCTION DETAILS:

Title: Eden Prairie, 1971

Playwright: Mat Smart

Director: Henry Wishcamper

Cast (in alphabetical order): Hayley Burgess (Rachel), Curtis Edward Jackson (Pete) and Emily Tate (Mrs. Thompson).

Understudies: Claire Alpern, Chris Farrell, Jr. and Rachel Woods

Location: Raven Theatre's East Stage, 6157 N. Clark St. (at Granville), Chicago

Dates: Previews: Thursday, May 7 at 7:30 pm, Friday, May 8 at 7:30 pm, Saturday, May 9 at 7:30 pm and Sunday, May 10 at 3 pm

Press performances: Monday, May 11 at 7:30 pm

Regular run: Thursday, May 14 - Sunday, June 21, 2020

Curtain Times: Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 pm; Sundays at 3 pm.

Tickets: Previews $32 ($29 if purchased online). Regular run $46 ($43 if purchased online). Seniors/teachers $41 ($38 if purchased online). Students/active military and veterans $15. Every Thursday is "Under 30 Thursday," when patrons under age 30 can purchase tickets for $15. Tickets are currently available at raventheatre.com or by calling (773) 338-2177.

Touch Tour/Open Captioned performance: Sunday, June 7 at 3 pm. Touch tour begins at 1:45 pm.

Group tickets: Groups of 10 or more are $30 per person for Thursday and Friday performances and $35 per person for Saturday and Sunday performances. Student groups are $15 per person.





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You