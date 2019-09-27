Casting Announced For ROMEO AND JULIET At The Den Theatre

The Family Crest, The Den Theatre and Jacaranda Collective announce casting for the Chicago premiere of ROMEO AND JULIET: A Spectacular Retelling of The World's Greatest Love Story, Shakespeare's timeless tale cinematically reimagined using live music performed by indie rock darlings and NPR music favorites The Family Crest, whose unique and sweeping orchestral sound perfectly scores the most famous love story ever told.



The cast includes Alex Quiñones (Romeo), Halie Robinson (Juliet), Bailey Savage (Benvolio), Kade Cox (Mercutio), Dan Lin (Tybalt), Susan Fay (Nurse), Jess Ford (Friar Laurence), Terence Sims (Capulet), Ashlea Woodley (Lady Capulet), Gaby Labotka (Prince), Julie Brannen (Dancer), De'jah Jervai (Lady Montague, Dancer), Michael Gee (Montague, Dancer) and Manisha Mahaldar (Dancer).

Directed by Sam Bianchini with choreography by Julie Brannen, this innovative combination of actors, dancers and live music by The Family Crest will play a limited three-show engagement from November 7 - 9, 2019 on The Den Theatre's Heath Main Stage, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago. Casting will be announced shortly. Tickets are currently available at www.thedentheatre.com, in person at the The Den box office or by calling (773) 697-3830.

Somewhere between a rock concert and a classic Shakespearean play, ROMEO AND JULIET finds new life through enigmatic staging, engaging choreography and an emotionally expressive soundtrack. Treated as party guests, the audience is dropped into the middle of this sensational epic in an immersive night that feels like a music video come to life.

The evening features favorite hits from The Family Crest, (some of which can be heard in their iconic Tiny Desk concert), combined with never-before-heard tracks from their upcoming album, The War Part II, which debuts in 2020. The grandiose, symphonic sounds of these classically trained musicians provides the inspiring soundtrack to the familiar tale and paints the picture like it's never been seen before.

The collaboration between The Family Crest, The Den Theatre and Jacaranda Collective creates an ideal recipe for a special event. They welcome you to join this unforgettable experience.

The production team to date includes Emily Smith (scenic design), Alon Slotter (lighting design), Gaby Labotka (fight choreography) and Amanda Jean Grissom (stage manager).

PHOTO CREDIT: The cast of The Family Crest, The Den Theatre and Jacaranda Collective's Chicago premiere of ROMEO AND JULIET: A Spectacular Retelling of The World's Greatest Love Story includes (top, l to r) Alex Quiñones, Halie Robinson, Bailey Savage, Kade Cox, Dan Lin, Susan Fay and Jess Ford (bottom, l to r) Terence Sims, Ashlea Woodley, Gaby Labotka, Julie Brannen, De'jah Jervai, Michael Gee and Manisha Mahaldar.





