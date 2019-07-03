Casting Announced For MIDSUMMER (A Play With Songs), Presented By Greenhouse Theater Center And Proxy Theatre

Greenhouse Theater Center and Proxy Theatre are delighted to announce that the Midwest premiere of the musical comedy MIDSUMMER (A Play with Songs) will feature celebrated Chicago actors Chaon Cross and Patrick Mulvey.

Written by Scottish playwright David Greig, with music by indie-favorite Gordon McIntyre and direction by Randy White, MIDSUMMER (A Play with Songs) will play September 4 - October 6, 2019 in The Greenhouse Theater Center's Downstairs Main Stage, 2257 N. Lincoln Ave. in Chicago. Tickets go on sale Monday, July 15 at greenhousetheater.org, in person at the box office or by calling (773) 404-7336.

A rowdier, Scottish-ier version of Once, MIDSUMMER (A Play with Songs) is a wickedly funny retelling of one seemingly mismatched couple's lost weekend of wine, song, shagging and outrageous parking fees. Accompanying themselves on a range of instruments, Mr. Mulvaney and Ms. Cross belt out the joyous folk-pop score in this one-of-a-kind musical that is a genuine love letter to the great city of Edinburgh - and the splendidly un-Hollywood endings you just might find there!

The production team includes David Davis (scenic design), Ellen MacKay (costume design), Brandon Wardell (lighting design), Jill Zager (voice/dialect coach) and Dan Plehal (movement design).





