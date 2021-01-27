Casting Announced For Goodman Theatre's Free Future Labs Reading Of LAYLINA

Goodman Theatre announces the full cast for the FREE live reading of Layalina, January 30 at 7pm, continuing work on the first project of the new Future Labs program. The full SWANA (South West Asian, North African) cast all make their Goodman debuts with this reading; find the full cast list below.

Written by Martin Yousif Zebari and directed by Azar Kazemi, Layalina examines how families maintain their love in the midst of turbulent global and social change. Future Labs develops works authored and directed by Black, Indigenous, Latinx, AAPI and other artists of color, curated by Quenna L. Barrett (Associate Director of Education and Engagement), Jonathan L. Green (Literary and New Works Manager) and Ken-Matt Martin (Associate Producer) and a Goodman Staff Evaluation Team composed of individuals of intersectional identities and in areas across the theater.

The FREE virtual reading of Layalina premieres January 30 at 7pm. Capacity is limited to 1,000 patrons and registration for this FREE event is required. Current run time of the production is two hours, including a 10-minute intermission. For more information, visit GoodmanTheatre.org/Layalina.

In 2003, newly wed Layal plans a future with her family as they prepare to immigrate to the U.S. from Baghdad. Living just outside of Chicago 18 years later, Layal's life and responsibilities look unimaginably different from what she had envisioned two decades before.

Designed primarily for Chicago-based writers who have not had a play produced at the Goodman, Future Labs will feature up to nine workshops and presentations, beginning with Layalina. Selected projects receive rehearsal time, artistic, dramaturgical and casting support and an optional free public reading. This new development series is the latest effort among the Goodman's programs that support living writers and develop new plays-including New Stages, Playwrights Unit and more than two dozen individual artist commissions.