Cast and Creative Team Set for THE OUTSIDER at Oil Lamp Theater

Oil Lamp Theater has revealed the cast and creative team for the first production of its 2026 season, The Outsider, written by Paul Slade Smith and directed by Scott Westerman, January 23 - February 22, 2026 at Oil Lamp Theater, 1723 Glenview Road.

The schedule includes two preview performances Friday, Jan. 23 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, Jan. 24 at 3 p.m., with an opening/press performance Saturday, Jan. 24 at 7:30 p.m. The performance schedule is Thursdays and Fridays at 7:30 p.m., Saturdays at 3 and 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. There will be additional Wednesday performances Jan. 28 and Feb. 11 at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. and Feb. 18 at 7:30 p.m. There will be an understudy performance on Wednesday, Feb. 4 at 7:30 p.m.

When the sitting governor gets kicked out of office for, you guessed it, corruption, it’s time for someone new to take the throne… uh...the role. And the polls are in, it's time for an outsider. Enter bumbling brainiac Ned Newley. With bright ideas and hope in his eyes, he’s the perfect candidate - on paper. It will take a team of dedicated pollsters, campaign coordinators and more notecards than one can count, to turn him into a poised politician who can expertly avoid questions like it's his job. This knee-slappingly hilarious play will have the audience reaching across the aisle to share a laugh. Audiences may even find a renewed sense of hope for politics…okay maybe not… but they'll at least enjoy an absolutely hysterical and highly entertaining break from the news.

The cast of The Outsider includes (in alphabetical order) Andrew Bosworth (he/him, Arthur Vance); Sara DiPasquale (she/her, Rachel Parsons); Kenneth D. Johnson (he/him, AC. Petersen); Michael Morrow (he/him, Dave Riley); Melody Rowland (she/her, Paige Caldwell); William Ryder (he/him, Ned Newley) and Jenna Steege (she/they, Louise Peakes) with understudies Sam Fain (he/they, U/S Ned Newley and U/S Arthur Vance); Stanley King (he/him, U/S A.C. Petersen); Megan Kueter (she/her, U/S Paige Caldwell and U/S Rachel Parsons); Sean Price (he/him, U/S Dave Riley), and Amy Yulish (she/her, U/S Louise Peakes).

The production team includes Scott Westerman (he/him, director); Sara Segneri (she/her, stage manager); Connor Windle (she/her, production manager); Spencer Donovan (he/him, scenic designer); Ellen Markus (she/her; properties designer); Janelle Smith (she/they; Costume Designer); Rachel D. Hemm (she/her, lighting designer); Alex Trinh (he/him, sound designer) and Andy Cahoon (he/him, technical director).