Cast Set for NEW FACES SING BROADWAY 1960 at Porchlight Music Theater

Porchlight Music Theatre has revealed the host and roster of new faces for New Faces Sing Broadway 1960, Tuesday, Sept. 30 at 7:30 p.m. at The Rhapsody Theater, 1328 W. Morse Ave. The host for the 10th anniversary of the series is Johanna McKenzie Miller and New Faces Sing Broadway 1960 is directed by Frankie Leo Bennett and music directed by Micky York.

New Faces Sing Broadway 1960, hosted by McKenzie Miller, introduces the audience to the next generation of Chicago music theater artists while taking them on a musical journey from the start to finish of 1960’s entire Broadway season in 90 minutes. The concert features hit songs from Bye, Bye Birdie, Camelot, The Unsinkable Molly Brown, West Side Story and others as well as sing-alongs, a trivia contest with prizes and more.

The cast of New Faces Sing Broadway 1960 includes, in alphabetical order, Lisa Buhelos (A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder at Opera Saratoga), Kaitlin Feely (Titanique with Porchlight Music Theatre/Broadway In Chicago), Mary Laura Godby (Frozen with Disney Cruise Lines), Nicholas (Nickie) Ian (Diana: The Musical at Theo), Nathan Kabara (Fiddler on the Roof at Drury Lane Theater), Jackson Mikkelsen (Into the Woods with Kokandy Productions), Z Moore (Stabbed in the Heart at The Factory Theater), Elonie Quick (As You Like It at Appalachian Department of Theatre and Dance), Nicholas Roman (The Hunchback of Notre Dame with Music Theater Works) and Janelle Sanabria (9 to 5 at Metropolis Performing Arts Centre.) The production stage manager is Veronica Kostka.

Many of the artists who have appeared in Porchlight’s New Faces Sing Broadway series have continued their careers on television, and local and national stages including Frankie Leo Bennett (Jeff Award nominee-The SpongeBob Musical), Dawn Bless (Waitress-national tour), Ariana Burks (Real Women Have Curves - Broadway), Blu Allen (MJ the Musical-Broadway), Katherine Bourne (School Girls; Or, the African Mean Girls Play-Goodman Theatre), Kayla Boye (Shake it Away: The Ann Miller Story-Off-Broadway and Europe), Anna Brockman, Tim Foszcz, Josiah Haugen, Cam Turner, Jerod Turner and Evan Wilhelm (Porchlight's Cabaret), Haley Gustafson (The Who’s Tommy-Broadway ), Lydia Burke and Molly Kral (Jeff Award winners [ensemble] - Duke Ellington’s Sophisticated Ladies), Darilyn Burtley and Max Cervantes (The Light in the Piazza-Lyric Opera of Chicago), Kyrie Courter (Sweeney Todd-Broadway), Maddison Denault and David Moreland (Jeff Award nominees, Cruel Intentions), Gilbert Domally (The Lion King-Broadway), Andres Enriquez (Jeff Award nominee-Porchlight’s A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder), Nik Kmiecik, Ziare Paul-Emile and Alix Rhode (Porchlight's Rent), Theo Germaine (Showtime’s Work in Progress), Lucy Godinez (Suffs - National Tour), Emily Goldberg (Jeff Award nominee-Porchlight’s A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder), Nicole Michelle Haskins (Jeff Award winner-The Color Purple), Michelle Lauto (Jeff Award winner-Spamilton), Yando Lopez (Wicked-Broadway), Henry McGinniss (Book of Mormon-Broadway), Brandy Miller and Bryce Ancil (Jeff Award nominees-She Loves Me), Chloé Nadon-Enriquez (Bad Cinderella-Broadway), Anthony Norman (The Prom-Broadway, Dear Evan Hansen and Newsies-national tour), Luke Nowakowski (Porchlight’s Titanique), Tommy Thurston (Lord of the Rings: A Musical Tale-Chicago Shakespeare), Patrick Rooney (Les Miserables-national tour), Aalon Smith (Porchlight’s Gypsy), Katherine Thomas (Jeff Award winner-Ragtime), Aerie Williams (The Color Purple- Goodman Theatre), Nicole Lambert, Courtney Mack, Mallory Maedke (SIX-Broadway) and Samantha Pauly (SIX and The Great Gatsby-Broadway).