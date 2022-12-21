Cast & Creative Team Announced for THE GREAT KHAN World Premiere at Redtwist Theatre

Redtwist Theatre will present the world premiere of, The Great Khan, written by Michael Gene Sullivan and directed by Jamal Howard, January 19 - February 26, 2023, at Redtwist Theatre, 1044 W. Bryn Mawr Ave. The current running time, including the intermission, is 100 minutes. Previews are Thursday, Jan. 19 - Saturday, Jan. 21 at 7:30 p.m. Press opening is Sunday, Jan. 22 at 3:30 p.m. The performance schedule is Thursdays - Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 3:30 p.m. Ticket prices are $15 for previews and $40 for all other performances. Student and senior discounts are available. All tickets are now on sale at RedtwistTheatre.org or by calling 773.728.7529.

A revolutionary, multicultural play about the effects of systemic racism on two Black American teens, The Great Khan is a National New Play Network rolling world premiere. Jayden is a high schooler struggling with what he wants to be, a nerd who loves video games and fantasy, or a strong man who doesn't need to fear anyone. Ant is a young woman rediscovering herself after tragedy and trying to define herself against society's expectations. Gao Ming is a precocious YouTuber, committed to helping people fully express their authentic selves. When Jayden looks for answers from his most recent homework assignment, the friends' lives are upended by the arrival of Genghis Khan, the Great Khan himself.

The cast of The Great Khan includes Simon Gebremedhin (he/him/his, Jayden); Monique Marshaun (she/her/hers, Ant); LaTorious Givens (she/her/hers, Crystal); Josie Mi (she/her/hers, Gao-Ming); Bryan Breau (he/him/his, Mr. Adams) and Steffen Diem Garcia (he/him/his, Temujin).

The current creative team of The Great Khan includes Jamal Howard (he/him/his, director); Alanna Young (she/her/hers/they/them/theirs, stage manager); Rose Johnson (they/them/theirs, scenic designer); Jazmine Aurora Medina (she/her/hers, costume designer); Piper Kirchhofer (she/her/hers, lighting designer) and Max Cichon (he/him/his, sound designer).

ABOUT MICHAEL GENE SULLIVAN, playwright

Michael Gene Sullivan (he/him/his) is an actor, writer, director, blogger and teacher committed to developing theatre of social and economic justice, of political self-determination, and, of course, musical comedy. Sullivan is also a collective member and resident director of the Tony and OBIE award-winning, always revolutionary, and never, ever silent San Francisco Mime Troupe, where he has written, acted in and/or directed over thirty plays.

He is also an alum of the nationally-acclaimed Playwright's Foundation, and was awarded an Artist Fellowship from the Djerassi Arts Center and in 2022, was awarded a Guggenheim Fellowship.

Sullivan's work has appeared across the United States, as well as in Germany, Italy, Mexico, Spain, The Netherlands, Argentina, Australia, the United Kingdom, Columbia, Hong Kong, Canada, China and Ukraine.

ABOUT JAMAL HOWARD, director

Jamal Howard (he/him/his) makes his Redtwist debut with The Great Kahn. He is a Chicago-based theatre artist, director and choreographer, the co-artistic director of New American Folk Theatre and served as associate artistic director for Emerald City Theatre. Recent credits include Porchlight Revisits The Apple Tree (Porchlight Music Theatre); 8-Track and Songs for A New World (Theo Ubique); Bachelor: The Musical (Right Angle Entertainment); Corduroy, The Wiz and Magic Tree House (Emerald City Theatre); Dirty Girl, Scraps and Dark of the Moon (New American Folk Theatre). Howard is the writer for the upcoming Aretha Franklin nation tour R.E.S.P.E.C.T. (Right Angle Entertainment).

ABOUT REDTWIST THEATRE

Redtwist is an award-winning theatre company that stages up close and personal contemporary dramas annually in its intimate black box theatre housed proudly within the heart of Edgewater's Bryn Mawr Historic District.

Intimate performances at Redtwist are designed to place the theatre patron in the midst of the stories being told, making them accessible and riveting. Redtwist strives for excellence with every project and proactively endeavors to take risks while offering opportunities for up-and-coming actors, designers and directors to work with established talent. Redtwist provides the very best Chicago storefront theatre experience from excellence on stage, to warm hospitality in a clean, friendly environment.

