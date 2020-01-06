Cast Announced for the Midwest Premiere of THE LAYOVER by Leslye Headland

The Comrades today announced casting for its Midwest premiere of THE LAYOVER by Leslye Headland, author of the play and film, BACHELORETTE. THE LAYOVER is a look at power in marriage and seduction that was first seen at New York's Second Stage Theater in 2016. It concerns a man and woman who meet as seatmates on a delayed flight from Chicago to New York and become more than that when forced to spend a hotel night in Chicago before their flight resumes. THE LAYOVER will open in February under the direction of Drew Shirley, a Chicago-based director with extensive acting credits (with Chicago Shakespeare, Theater Wit, Remy Bumppo), as well as directing for companies out west including Utah Shakespeare Festival, Hermosa Beach Playhouse, and Southwest Shakespeare. THE LAYOVER will open Saturday, February 22 following previews on Thursday, February 20 and Friday, February 21; and play through Sunday, March 22, 2020.



Playing the stranded Dex and Shellie will be Michael Vizzi and Allison Plott. Vizzi was seen recently in Promethean Theatre Ensemble's Midwest premiere of Steven Dietz's MAD BEAT HIP AND GONE, and Plott appeared in The Comrades' ROAST and WARRIOR CLASS as well as Silk Road Rising's THROUGH THE ELEVATED LINE. Also in the cast are Emma Jo Boyden (HAMLET at Chicago Shakespeare and CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF at Drury Lane), Charlotte Hensley (AN INSPECTOR CALLS at Chicago Shakespeare), Jim Morley (SIX DEGREES OF SEPARATION and INCIDENT AT VICHY at Redtwist and AS YOU LIKE IT at First Folio), and Joshua J. Volkers (THROUGH THE ELEVATED LINE at Silk Road Rising). Understudies will include Sarah-Lucy Hill and Peter Surma.

The production team will include Jenna Houck (Scenic Designer), Megan Beattie (Costume Designer), Derek Bertelsen (Props Designer), Lana Whittington (Intimacy/Violence Director), William Mobley (Composer/Sound Designer), Melanie Kulas (Production Stage Manager), and Kamren Smith (Assistant Director). Derek Bertelsen is The Comrades' Artistic Director.



Tickets are $20 for regular performances ($10 for previews) and are on sale now at www.greenhousetheater.org or by phone at 773-404-7336.





