Cast Announced for Theatre Above The Law's GRIMM

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



TATL is opening their 9th season with an all new version of the 2021, 2022 & 2023 hit, GRIMM! All performances will be held at the Jarvis Square Theater, 1439 W. Jarvis. Tickets range from $15-$25 and can be purchased at theatreatl.org or by calling 773-655-7197.

Grimm, by Michael Dalberg, Directed by Tony Lawry

October 10-November 3, 2024

Taking place in a cabaret bar hosted by Little Red and The Wolf, Grimm works to spin well known tales into a modern story. Utilizing classic stories such as Little Red Riding Hood, Pied Piper, Cinderella, The Goose Girl, Hans in Luck and more.

Cast includes: Taylor B. Hill, Nick Barnes, Aditi Gadhvi, Shea Lee, Dina Perez, Kevin Woodlow, Sophia Civetta and Tara Shilkret. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm and Sundays at 3pm, Thursdays October 10th & 31st at 7:30pm. Previews October 10 & 11 Press Opening October 12 @ 5pm.

Theatre Above the Law is an ensemble-led theatre company based in Rogers Park. TATL's mission is to challenge the norm by presenting classic and unique stories in relatable ways while mentoring future artists. Theatre Above the Law chooses and presents productions with an audience first mentality. At TATL, we strive to bring classic stories - and new ones - to the community in a fresh way. TATL also focuses on mentoring the future artists. Every production features a young performer in the cast or has an entire separate young performer company. This gives the young performers a professional theatre rehearsal experience.

Photo Credit: Top: Taylor B. Hill, Nick Barnes, Aditi Gadhvi, Shea LeeBottom: Dina Perez, Kevin Woodrow, Sophia Civetta & Tara Shilkret

Comments