Cast Announced For Otherworld Theatre's MURDER ON THE HORIZON

Otherworld Theatre, North America's premier fantasy and genre live theatre production company, today announced the main cast for upcoming immersive sci-fi noir MURDER ON HORIZON. The show opens March 25 and runs through May 1, 2022, and each performance will be limited to eight audience members.

Directed by Otherworld Theatre Artistic Director Tiffany Keane Schaefer, the production stars Michael Darmon as "Detective Symin Stone," Belle Decker as space station bartender "Gorgene," Taylor Fryza as "Val Tramel / Echo," Avalon McFadden as the android "Everest," Ginny Weant as jazz singer "Wanda," Steffen Diem Garcia as "Engineer Atari," Lily Bolduc as "Mina Tramel," Chris Mantione as "Dr. Drucker Rauschgift," Sofia DiGiovanni as the Horizon's botanist "Selene Serpere," and Alex Campbell as the mercenary "Rhoth."

MURDER ON HORIZON brings audiences to the distant future, to a time when humans are genetically and technologically enhanced, or "modded." Val Tramel, a mysterious scientist conducting secret research is found murdered on the Horizon Space Station. The famously unmodded Detective Symin Stone is dispatched to investigate. Although it's clear Horizon authorities want to sweep this under the rug, Symin and their team quickly learn there is more to this case than meets the eye.

Audiences will explore the Horizon Space Station, visiting key features of the station including the Med-Bay, Engineering, the Greenhouse, and the Bar where they will enjoy a themed cocktail (alcoholic and non-alcoholic options available) as they interview suspects and gather evidence to unravel the mystery of who killed Val Tramel.

MURDER ON HORIZON runs approximately 90 minutes. Tickets are available for purchase at www.otherworldtheatre.org, at $50 for adults and $25 for children (up to age 16), and each ticket includes a coupon for a themed beverage at the Otherworld bar (alcoholic and non-alcoholic options available). Show times are Thursdays at 7 p.m., Fridays at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., Saturdays at 5 p.m., 7:30 p.m., and 10 p.m., and Sundays at 2 p.m. All attendees including audience members, media, staff and volunteers, and performers are required to show proof of full vaccination, and masks are required to be worn over the mouth and nose at all times, unless actively eating or drinking.