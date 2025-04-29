Cast And Production Team Revealed For BrightSide Theatre Season Closer PIPPIN

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



BrightSide Theatre has announced the cast for the final show of its 13th season – the Stephen Schwartz/Roger O. Hirson musical PIPPIN.

This tale of a prince who learns the true meaning of glory, love, and war ran for nearly five years in its original Broadway production, thanks to the captivating songs by Schwartz (songwriter of WICKED, GODSPELL, THE MAGIC SHOW and others), and the stunning staging and choreography by the legendary Bob Fosse.

A Broadway-sized cast of 17 and an orchestra of seven will bring PIPPIN to life for BrightSide in a fully staged production at the company's home venue of the Meiley-Swallow Hall at North Central College, from June 13 – 29.

BrightSide Theatre's Artistic Director Jeffrey Cass, whose more than 30 productions for BrightSide Theatre include such musicals as JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR, CHESS IN CONCERT, A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC and GYPSY, will direct. Phil Videckis, music director for BrightSide's JEKYLL AND HYDE IN CONCERT and JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR, will be music director for Schwartz's marvelous score that includes the legendary opening number “Magic to Do,” the plaintive “Corner of the Sky,” and the comic “No Time at All.” Aria Brynne, a recent graduate of Columbia College Chicago, who recently created the dances for THE PROM with St. Paul Conservatory of the Arts, is Choreographer. The press opening is June 13, 2025, at 7:30 pm.

BrightSide's PIPPIN cast will include Kassidy Alderman (Player, Chicago), Matthew Andresen (Player, Greenfield WI), Stan Austin (Charles/Player, Winfield), Michelle Bolliger (Fastrada/Player, Roselle), Shane Alexander Brown (Player, Villa Park), Evelyn Dorough (Theo, Plainfield), Thomas Ferro (Lewis/Player, Chicago), Erol Ibrahimovic (Player, Chicago), Delaney Katz (Player, Lake Zurich), Meghan Kessel (Player, Chicago), Cheryl Newman (Berthe/Player, Naperville), Tommy O'Brien (Pippin, Chicago), Asia Posey (Leading Player, Chicago), Monica Romo (Player, Niles), Amy Steele (Catherine/Player, Naperville), Jubilee Tai (Player, Elk Grove Village), and Amanda Vinson (Player, Chicago).

The Production Team, in addition to Cass, Videckis and Brynne, includes Arabella Zurbano (Scenic Designer), Cheryl Newman (Costume Designer), Kurt Ottinger (Lighting Designer), Delaney Kosar (Props Designer), Gabe Seplow (Production Manager), and Jeff Sand (Technical Director).

PIPPIN will be performed in the Theatre at Meiley-Swallow Hall, North Central College, 31 S. Ellsworth, Naperville. Tickets are $37.00 for adults and $32.00 for students and seniors and are on sale now at www.BrightSidetheatre.com or by phone at 630-447-TIXS (8497).

