Cast And Creative Team Set for A NEW BRAIN at PrideArts

PrideArts has revealed the full cast and Production Team for A NEW BRAIN, the opening production of its 2025-26 season, the first in its new home at the Hoover-Leppen Theatre in Center on Halsted. The musical is by William Finn (FALSETTOS, THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE) and James Lapine (INTO THE WOODS, PASSION, and SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE, all written with Stephen Sondheim). Finn, whose FALSETTOS is a landmark of LGBTQ-themed musical theater and LGBTQ-themed drama in general, passed away in April of this year.

A NEW BRAIN, inspired by events in Finn’s life, follows a songwriter facing brain surgery. As he floats in and out of consciousness, he imagines the songs he has yet to write and daydreams about his boyfriend Roger who is on his way to the hospital. The sung-through musical will be directed by PrideArts’ Artistic Director Jay Espano, with Music Direction by Jeff Award winner Robert Ollis, with Annie Liu as Assistant Music Director. Britta Schlicht, who choreographed PrideArts’ [TITLE OF SHOW] in the fall of 2024, is Choreographer. The score includes such songs as “I’d Rather Be Sailing,” “Heart and Music,” and “I Feel So Much Spring.”

A NEW BRAIN will open on Monday, August 25 at 7:30 pm following previews on August 22 and 24. It will play through September 14, 2025.

The cast will be led by Dakotta Hagar as Gordon Schwinn, the songwriter who sings how “Heart and Music” make a song. Outside of Chicago, Hagar has played such musical theater leading roles as Seymour in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS and Bobby Strong in URINETOWN. Beck Hokanson, who is currently appearing as Andrew Parker-Bowles in DIANA with Theo Ubique and last fall played Dick in Citadel Theatre’s DAMES AT SEA, will be Gordon’s boyfriend Roger, who sings of how he would “rather be sailing.” Michelle McKenzie-Voight, who has appeared with PrideArts in MOTHERS AND SONS, BEAUTIFUL THING, and THE BOY FROM OZ, has been cast as Gordon’s mother Mimi, and will perform the heartfelt number, “The Music Still Plays On.” Lena Simone, seen last year in WARM ON THE COOLIN’S BOARD with MPAACT and TWIHARD: A TWILIGHT MUSICAL PARODY for Otherworld Theatre, will be Lisa the homeless lady asking for “Change.” The cast also includes Taylor Bailey (Mr. Bungee), Caitlinn Preuss (Rhoda), Cordaro Johnson (Richard the Nurse), Britain Shutters (Waitress / Nancy the Nurse), and Jonas Davidow (The Minister, U/S Gordon). Understudies are Morgan Braithwaite (U/S Mimi Schwinn/Rhoda), Kevin Chlapecka (U/S Roger), Jay Torrens (U/S Richard the Nurse, Minister), and Aidan Sternberg (U/S Mr. Bungee/Dr. Berensteiner).