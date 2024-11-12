Cast And Creative Team Set For LEGALLY BLONDE at Music Theater Works

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Music Theater Works has revealed the cast and creative team for the final production of its 2024 season, Legally Blonde: The Musical, in the North Theatre at the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts in Skokie, 9501 Skokie Blvd, Skokie, December 19 - 29. Legally Blonde: The Musical, with music and lyrics by Laurence O'Keefe and Nell Benjamin and book by Heather Hach, is directed by Mandy Modic, choreographed by MollyAnne Nunn and music directed by Linda Madonia.

This much fun should be illegal! Legally Blonde: The Musical, based on the cult classic film, shares the story of Elle Woods and her faithful pup, Bruiser on their journey from Southern California roots to the hallowed halls of Harvard Law School. Join Elle as she learns life's important lessons on the subjects of love, friendship, the law and self-respect.

The cast of Legally Blonde: The Musical includes, in alphabetical order: Eric Amundson (he/him, ensemble/U/S Emmett); Lanja Andriamihaja (she/her, Kate/ensemble); Michael Davis Arnold (he/him, Chad/Dewey/ensemble); Kiana Beverly (she/her, ensemble); Sabrina Bowen (she/her, Margot/ensemble); Claire Campbell (she/her, ensemble/dance captain); Crystal Claros (any with respect, Vivienne Kensington); Connor Crumley (she/her, swing); Riley Dominiak (she/her, Mom/ensemble/U/S Vivienne); Isaiah Engram (he/they, Kyle/ensemble); Lili Galluzzo (she/they, Chutney/ensemble/U/S Trio); Amanda Handegan (she/her, Brooke Wyndam); Ibrahim Khan (he/him, Sandeep/ensemble); Will Leonard (he/him, Elle's Dad/ensemble/U/S Professor Callahan/U/SKyle); Víctor López (any with respect, Carlos/ensemble); Matthew Millin (he/him, ensemble); David Moreland (he/him, Emmett Forrest); Khaki Pixley (she/her, Paulette Buonofonte); Daniel Rausch (he/him, Warner Huntington III); Madison Jaffe-Richter (she/her, ensemble/U/S Elle); Connor Ripperger (he/they, Aaron/ensemble/U/S Warner); Selena Robinson (she/her, Pilar/ensemble); Morgan Schoenecker (she/her, Serena/ensemble/U/S Brooke); Kayla Shipman (she/her, Elle Woods); Ava Stovall (she/her, Enid/ensemble/U/S Paulette); Alex Villaseñor (he/him, Nikos/ensemble/U/S Carlos); Korey White (he/him, Professor Callahan).

Legally Blonde: The Musical's creative team is Mandy Modic (she/her, director); MollyAnne Nunn (she/her, choreographer); Linda Madonia (she/her, music director); Amber Wuttke (she/her, fight/intimacy choreographer); Kathy Logelin (she/her, dialect coach); Liv Meinders (she/her, stage manager); Olive Ferguson (she/her, assistant stage manager); Shane Cinal (he/him, scenic designer); Ab Rieve (they/them, props designer); Kristen Brinati (she/her, Costume Designer); Reve Smith (they/them, wardrobe head); Alice Salazar (she/her, hair/wig/makeup co-designer); Melanie Saso (she/her, hair/wig/makeup co-designer); Chelsea Lynn (she/her, lighting designer); Riley Woods (they/them, ME and board programmer); Matthew R. Chase (he/him, sound designer); Forrest Gregor (he/him, production sound engineer); Andersonville Scenic Studios (scene shop); Chris Chase (he/him, production manager) and Katie Meine (she/her, company manager).

“Behind the Curtain with Thomas M. Shea”

Immediately following the Sunday, Dec. 22 and Thursday, Dec. 26 performances , audiences may join musical theater historian Thomas M. Shea, author of “Broadway's Most Wanted,” for a post-show talk exploring the behind-the-scenes history of Legally Blonde: The Musical.

Binny's Broadway Lounge

Music Theater Works' Donors of any level and subscribers are welcome to access Binny's Broadway Lounge before the performance and at intermission of Legally Blonde: The Musical. Binny's Broadway Lounge, sponsored by Binny's Beverage Depot, is located on the second floor at the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts in Skokie and offers complimentary drinks and snacks and does not require reservations. The Lounge is available during Legally Blonde: The Musical, Friday, Dec. 20 (opens at 6 p.m.) and Saturday, Dec. 22 (opens at 1 p.m.).

ASL Interpreted Performance

The Friday, Dec. 27 at 7:30 p.m. performance will be ASL interpreted.

