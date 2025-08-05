Cameron Esposito to Present FEAT at Steppenwolf Theatre in October

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Steppenwolf Theatre will present award-winning Chicago standup artist Cameron Esposito (Dropout's Four Pills, Hulu's A Million Little Things) in FEAT – an all new hour of comedy and storytelling debuting October 3 & 4, 2025 for three performances only in Steppenwolf’s Ensemble Theater.

About the Show:

Can a minor foot surgery almost kill you? Well, yes. In FEAT, Cameron Esposito details the near death experience that reaffirmed her marriage to her wife, reignited a friendship with her ex-husband and restored clarity around what it is to be a parent – setting in motion a course toward motherhood she never expected. Join Cameron for FEAT and explore what it is to heal your past and walk into the future.

Steppenwolf Creative Producer Patrick Zakem comments, “We’re thrilled to welcome Cameron Esposito back to Chicago for the debut of her newest solo show. In recent years, Steppenwolf has been proud to host some of the most talented comedians and solo storytellers from across the country for limited, intimate engagements on our stages. To have a born-and-raised Chicagoan premiering a piece as hilarious and daring as FEAT – is a reminder of the limitless creative potential of Chicago artists, and a welcome addition to the launch of Steppenwolf’s 50th Anniversary Season.”