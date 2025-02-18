CLUE Playing Now At CIBC Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



CLUE, the murder mystery comedy inspired by the Hasbro board game and adapted from the fan-favorite film, is now playing at the CIBC Theatre for a limited two—week engagement through March 2 only.

The cast of CLUE features Jennifer Allen as Mrs. Peacock (March 1-2), Christina Anthony as Miss Scarlet, Mariah Burks as the Cook, David Hess as Colonel Mustard, Joanna Glushak as Mrs. Peacock (February 18-28), Donna English as Mrs. White, John Shartzer as Mr. Green, Jonathan Spivey as Professor Plum (February 18-28), Jeff Skowron as Wadsworth, Graham Stevens as Professor Plum (March 1-2), Alex Syiek as Mr. Boddy, Teddy Trice as the Cop, and Elisabeth Yancey as Yvette. The understudies are Greg Balla, Mary McNulty, Cassandra Marie Murphy and James Taylor Odom. The cast is subject to change.

Led by Broadway Director Casey Hushion (Associate Director of Mean Girls and The Prom, Associate Resident Director of Aladdin, choreography for the Netflix series “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”), murder and blackmail are on the menu when six mysterious guests assemble at Boddy Manor for a night they'll never forget! Was it Mrs. Peacock in the study with the knife? Or was it Colonel Mustard in the library with the wrench? Based on the iconic 1985 Paramount Pictures movie and inspired by the classic Hasbro board game, CLUE is the ultimate whodunit that will leave you dying of laughter and keep you guessing until the final twist.

CLUE is based on the screenplay by Jonathan Lynn. Written by Sandy Rustin with additional material by Hunter Foster and Eric Price. It features original music by Michael Holland.

The production also features scenic design by Lee Savage, costume design by Jen Caprio, lighting design by Ryan O'Gara and sound design by Jeff Human.

The CLUE franchise began in 1949 with the manufacture of the ‘Cluedo' board game. Currently owned and published by Hasbro, the game has sold more than 200 million copies worldwide. A murder-mystery comedy film by Paramount Pictures based on the board game was released in 1985 and went on to achieve cult classic status with a passionate fan base.

The North American tour of CLUE is produced by The Araca Group, Work Light Productions, Lively McCabe Entertainment and Aged in Wood.

Individual tickets, ranging from $35 to $130, along with a select number of premium tickets, can be purchased by visiting www.BroadwayInChicago.com or going to any Broadway In Chicago venue box office. Groups of 10 or more can purchase tickets by calling (312) 977-1710 or emailing GroupSales@BroadwayInChicago.com . Patrons can also participate in a digital lottery for a chance to purchase $25 tickets for each performance. In addition to the lottery, a limited number of day-of-show in-person rush tickets will be available for all performances. Click here for more information on the digital lottery and in-person rush. The performance schedule is below.

