CJRO Songs of Brazil and the Music of the Bronx Horns Comes to Northglenn

Prepare for a night of scintillating musical fusion as the critically acclaimed Colorado Jazz Repertory Orchestra (CJRO) teams up with the sensational vocalist Marion Powers to bring you an unforgettable evening of music. On Sept. 8 at 7:30 p.m., the CJRO will take the stage at the Parsons Theatre to present "Songs of Brazil and the Music of the Bronx Horns," an exciting collaboration that promises to captivate audiences with its dynamic arrangements and vibrant rhythms.

The Bronx Horns, renowned for their groundbreaking contributions to Latin Jazz and Salsa in the ‘90s, left an indelible mark on the music scene, introducing these genres to fans across the globe. With their innovative melodies and infectious beats, The Bronx Horns reshaped the landscape of Latin music and garnered a loyal following. Now, the CJRO pays homage to this iconic band by breathing new life into their classic repertoire.

Date: Friday, Sept. 8, 2023

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Venue: Parsons Theatre, 1 E. Memorial Pkwy., Northglenn, CO 80233

Tickets: Now available; pricing starts at $18. Tickets are available by calling the Parsons Theatre Box Office at 303-450-8888 or online Click Here

Audiences will be swept away by a diverse range of music, including fresh interpretations of The Bronx Horns' timeless hits, along with enchanting melodies from Brazil, Cuba and beyond. This electrifying ensemble is set to take you on a musical journey that traverses continents, cultures, and rhythms, uniting the spirit of Latin Jazz, Salsa, and global musical traditions.

"We are thrilled to present this unique collaboration that celebrates the rich legacies of The Bronx Horns and the vibrant music of Brazil," says Northglenn Arts, Culture and Community Manager Michael Stricker. "This event is a testament to the enduring power of music to connect people and cultures, and we can't wait to share this experience with our audience."