CELEBRITY MEMOIR BOOK CLUB Comes To The Den Theatre

Celebrity Memoir Book Club is the podcast where New York comedians Claire Parker and Ashley Hamilton read celebrity memoirs so you don't have to. 

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

POPULAR

Adam Jacobs, Alison Luff, Bobby Conte & More Will Lead Reimagined THE WHO'S TOMMY at Chica Photo 1 Jacobs, Luff, Conte & More Will Lead Reimagined TOMMY
Austin Pendleton, Jeff Perry, and More to Star in Steppenwolf Theatre's NO MAN'S LAND Photo 2 Austin Pendleton, Jeff Perry, and More to Star in Steppenwolf Theatre's NO MAN'S LAND
THE WIZ Sets Complete National Tour Route With Stops in Chicago, Los Angeles & More Photo 3 THE WIZ Sets Complete National Tour Route With Stops in LA & More
Photos: First Look at SCHOOL OF ROCK at Paramount Theatre Photo 4 Photos: First Look at SCHOOL OF ROCK at Paramount Theatre

Photos: First Look at SCHOOL OF ROCK at Paramount Theatre

The Den Theatre today announced the comedy podcast and live touring show Celebrity Memoir Book Club will play Thursday, September 21, 2023 at 7:45 p.m. on The Heath Mainstage, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood. Tickets ($22 - $35) are now on sale at www.thedentheatre.com or by calling (773) 697-3830.

Celebrity Memoir Book Club is the podcast where New York comedians Claire Parker and Ashley Hamilton read celebrity memoirs so you don't have to.

An Apple Podcast top comedy podcast, a Vulture must-listen, and featured in The New York Times, this podcast follows Claire and Ashley as they comb through the pages of celebrity memoirs for the juiciest moments.

Lauded by Vogue as "deftly balancing a tongue-in-cheek, humorous look at its celebrity specimens with generous doses of empathy" and named a best podcast of 2022 by Esquire, Claire and Ashley are analyzing the celebs and giving unfiltered takes on celebrity gossip using the celebrities' own words.

Performance schedule:Thursday, September 21, 2023 at 7:45 p.m. Tickets: $25 regular seating ($22 obstructed view); $35 front row VIP table seating; $32 VIP table seating; $28 mezzanine table seating. All ticket prices include cocktail service with a two-drink minimum.




RELATED STORIES - Chicago

Photos: MOTHERFREAKINGHOOD! Makes Its Chicago Premiere At The Venus Cabaret Theater Photo
Photos: MOTHERFREAKINGHOOD! Makes Its Chicago Premiere At The Venus Cabaret Theater

See photos of MotherFreakingHood! at Chicago's Venus Cabaret Theater.

Chicago Shakespeare Theater Reveals Lineup For 2023-24 Season Photo
Chicago Shakespeare Theater Reveals Lineup For 2023-24 Season

Chicago Shakespeare Theater announces its 2023/2024 productions and programming, featuring bold interpretations of Shakespeare’s plays in conversation with visionary artists of today, world premiere productions, theater from across the globe through the WorldStage series, and much more.

The Impostors Theatre Company Presents FOOTHOLDS VOL. 4 Photo
The Impostors Theatre Company Presents FOOTHOLDS VOL. 4

The Impostors Theatre Company (ITC) concludes their fourth season with Footholds Vol. 4, an annual anthology play written by the Chicagoland community and directed by ITC Executive Director Rachel Borgo along with Courtney Marie, Caitlin McManus, and ITC Ensemble Member Anna Roemer. Footholds Vol. 4 runs June 9 – 17, 2023 at The Den Theatre, 1331 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL 60622. Press are welcomed to join us any time from Thursday, June 8 until closing.

THE EMPIRE STRIPS BACK: A BURLESQUE PARODY Comes to Chicago Photo
THE EMPIRE STRIPS BACK: A BURLESQUE PARODY Comes to Chicago

Chicago Star Wars fans will soon have the opportunity to transport themselves to a galaxy far, far away when the internationally-acclaimed The Empire Strips Back: A Burlesque Parody makes its Midwest debut at Logan Square Auditorium (2539 N Kedzie Blvd) beginning Wednesday, May 24. 


More Hot Stories For You

Chicago Shakespeare Theater Reveals Lineup For 2023-24 SeasonChicago Shakespeare Theater Reveals Lineup For 2023-24 Season
The Impostors Theatre Company Presents FOOTHOLDS VOL. 4The Impostors Theatre Company Presents FOOTHOLDS VOL. 4
THE EMPIRE STRIPS BACK: A BURLESQUE PARODY Comes to ChicagoTHE EMPIRE STRIPS BACK: A BURLESQUE PARODY Comes to Chicago
Ruth Page Center of the Arts Presents Ruth Page Festival of Dance at Ravinia Next MonthRuth Page Center of the Arts Presents Ruth Page Festival of Dance at Ravinia Next Month

Videos

Video: First Look at SCHOOL OF ROCK at Paramount Theatre Video Video: First Look at SCHOOL OF ROCK at Paramount Theatre
Get a First Look at SCHOOL OF ROCK at Paramount Theatre Video
Get a First Look at SCHOOL OF ROCK at Paramount Theatre
Get a First Look at LAST NIGHT AND THE NIGHT BEFORE at Steppenwolf Theatre Video
Get a First Look at LAST NIGHT AND THE NIGHT BEFORE at Steppenwolf Theatre
Broadway's Best Dancers Come Out to Celebrate Their Chita Rivera Awards Nominations Video
Broadway's Best Dancers Come Out to Celebrate Their Chita Rivera Awards Nominations
View all Videos

Chicago SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Gag Reflex
Annoyance Theatre & Bar (1/21-5/20)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Distinct Society
Writers Theatre (6/22-7/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Wonderful World
Cadillac Palace Theatre (10/11-10/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hitch*Cocktails
The Annoyance Theater (3/08-12/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Airness
Citadel Theatre (4/19-5/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# LAST NIGHT AND THE NIGHT BEFORE
STEPPENWOLF THEATRE COMPANY (4/06-5/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Lucy's Comedy
Raue Center for the Arts (5/26-5/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Little Red Riding Hood
Irish American Heritage Center (5/24-8/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 9 to 5, The Musical
Buffalo Grove Community Arts Center (8/11-8/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# To Kill A Mockingbird
CIBC Theatre (8/08-8/13)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU