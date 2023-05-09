CELEBRITY MEMOIR BOOK CLUB Comes To The Den Theatre

The Den Theatre today announced the comedy podcast and live touring show Celebrity Memoir Book Club will play Thursday, September 21, 2023 at 7:45 p.m. on The Heath Mainstage, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood. Tickets ($22 - $35) are now on sale at www.thedentheatre.com or by calling (773) 697-3830.



Celebrity Memoir Book Club is the podcast where New York comedians Claire Parker and Ashley Hamilton read celebrity memoirs so you don't have to.

An Apple Podcast top comedy podcast, a Vulture must-listen, and featured in The New York Times, this podcast follows Claire and Ashley as they comb through the pages of celebrity memoirs for the juiciest moments.

Lauded by Vogue as "deftly balancing a tongue-in-cheek, humorous look at its celebrity specimens with generous doses of empathy" and named a best podcast of 2022 by Esquire, Claire and Ashley are analyzing the celebs and giving unfiltered takes on celebrity gossip using the celebrities' own words.

Performance schedule:Thursday, September 21, 2023 at 7:45 p.m. Tickets: $25 regular seating ($22 obstructed view); $35 front row VIP table seating; $32 VIP table seating; $28 mezzanine table seating. All ticket prices include cocktail service with a two-drink minimum.