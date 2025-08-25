New Play CATACOMBS to Have World Premiere at Dorothy

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Dorothy, Chicago’s premiere lesbian bar and lounge, and Grey Area Productions will present the world premiere of Catacombs, a new play by Katherine Gwynn directed by Whitney LaMora. Performances begin Friday, September 12 at 6 p.m. and continue on select nights through September 27 at Dorothy.

In Catacombs, Ari, the unofficial manager of a queer bar, finds herself opening alone when her boss is abroad and coworkers are missing in action. Just as the night seems doomed, Beau appears—charming, capable, and seemingly the perfect last-minute hire. But the situation takes a surreal turn when Beau reveals they are not the temp Ari expected, but rather her reincarnated soulmate with whom she has shared dozens of lives over the past thousand years.

The cast features Haven AJ Crawley as Ari and Wisterman as Beau.

Creative Team

The production is led by Katherine Gwynn (Playwright/Producer), Whitney LaMora (Director/Producer), Heidi Graham (Producer), Milla Guerra (Stage Manager), Theo Sullivan (Lighting & Sound Design), Jan Diaz (Costume Design), Jyreika Guest (Intimacy/Fight Director), and Simone Hobbs (Photographer).

Ticket Information

Catacombs runs September 12–27, 2025, on select nights at Dorothy, 2500 West Chicago Avenue, Chicago. Tickets are $15–$30 and can be purchased at Eventbrite.