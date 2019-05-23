Broadway In Chicago Announces Digital Lottery and Rush Tickets for FALSETTOS

Broadway In Chicago is announcing that there will be a digital lottery and rush tickets for Falsettos which will play Broadway In Chicago's James M. Nederlander Theatre (24 W. Randolph).

The digital lottery will begin Monday, May 27 at 9AM, and 26 tickets will be sold for every performance at $25 each. The lottery will happen online only the day before each performance. In addition, a select number of day-of-show rush tickets will be offered for each performance at $39 each with a limit of two rush tickets per ID. These will be available at all performances of the run for purchase in-person at the James M. Nederlander Theatre beginning when the box office opens daily. Seat locations vary per performance for the digital lottery and day-of show tickets.

To enter the digital lottery, visit https://www.broadwayinchicago.com/show/falsettos and follow the link "Click here for details and to enter the lottery." Next, click the "Enter Now" button for the performance you want to attend and fill out the entry form including the number of tickets you would like (1 or 2). Patrons will receive a confirmation email once they have validated their email (one time only) and successfully entered the lottery. After the lottery closes, patrons will be notified via email within minutes as to whether they have won or not. Winners have 60 minutes from the time the lottery closes to pay online with a credit card. After payment has been received, patrons can pick up tickets at the Broadway In Chicago's James M. Nederlander Theatre (24 W. Randolph) no sooner than 30 minutes before show time with a valid photo ID.

Limit 1 entry per person, per performance. Multiple entries will not be accepted. Patrons must be 18 years old and have a valid, non-expired photo ID that matches the names used to enter. Tickets are non-transferable. All lottery prices include a $3.50 facility fee. Ticket limits and prices displayed are at the sole discretion of the show and are subject to change without notice. Lottery prices are not valid on prior purchases. Lottery ticket offer cannot be combined with any other offers or promotions. All sales final - no refunds or exchanges. Lottery may be revoked or modified at any time without notice. No purchase necessary to enter or win. A purchase will not improve your chances of winning.

William Finn and James Lapine's groundbreaking, Tony Award-winning musical Falsettos returned to Broadway in an all new production from Lincoln Center Theater, and was nominated for Five 2017 Tony Awards, including Best Revival of a Musical. Lapine returned to direct an extraordinary cast in a production that was seen on PBS stations nationwide.

FALSETTOS revolves around the life of a charming, intelligent, neurotic gay man named Marvin, his wife, lover, about-to-be-Bar-Mitzvahed son, their psychiatrist, and the lesbians next door. It's a hilarious and achingly poignant look at the infinite possibilities that make up a modern family... and a beautiful reminder that love can tell a million stories.

This production was nominated for five Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival when it returned to Broadway in Fall 2016. The North American Tour of The Lincoln Center Theater Broadway production of Falsettos is directed once again byJames Lapine. The production has choreography by Spencer Liff (Emmy Award nominee for FOX's So You Think You Can Dance), sets by David Rockwell (Hairspray, The Normal Heart, She Loves Me), costumes by Jennifer Caprio (The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, Joseph and The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat), lighting by Jeff Croiter (Bandstand, Something Rotten!), sound by Dan Moses Schreier (A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder, Gypsy with Patti Lupone), casting by Eric Woodall / Tara Rubin Casting, and features Michael Starobin's (Assassins, Next to Normal) original orchestrations.

The North American Tour of The Lincoln Center Theater Broadway production of Falsettos is produced by Jujamcyn Theaters and NETworks Presentations.

This production of Falsettos marks a happy reunion for composer/lyricist William Finn and playwright/director James Lapine. In 1981, Finn and Lapine's new one-act musical March of the Falsettos premiered at Playwrights Horizons' second floor 75-seat space. The story of a gay man named Marvin, his lover Whizzer, Marvin's wife Trina, son Jason, and their psychiatrist Mendel, March of the Falsettos was a critical success. It eventually moved to Playwrights Horizons' larger downstairs theater for an extended engagement before enjoying a long run Off-Broadway at what was then known as the Westside Arts Theatre.

Fast forward to 1990, when a second new musical by Finn and Lapine, Falsettoland, opened at Playwrights Horizons. A continuation of the story of Marvin and his extended family in the early days of the AIDS crisis, Falsettoland repeated the success of its predecessor with rave reviews and a move to the Lucille Lortel Theatre.

In 1992, the two one-act musicals were combined into one and opened on Broadway as Falsettos. Falsettos ran for over a year at the John Golden Theatre and won Tony Awards for Finn's score and Finn and Lapine's book.

For more information, visit: https://falsettosbroadway.com/

Individual tickets for Falsettos are currently on sale and range in price from $27-$98 with a select number of premium seats available. Tickets are available for groups of 10 or more by calling Broadway In Chicago Group Sales at (312) 977-1710 or emailing GroupSales@BroadwayInChicago.com. For more information, visit www.BroadwayInChicago.com.

Broadway In Chicago was created in July 2000 and over the past 19 years has grown to be one of the largest commercial touring homes in the country. A Nederlander Presentation, Broadway In Chicago lights up the Chicago Theater District entertaining more than 1.7 million people annually in five theatres. Broadway In Chicago presents a full range of entertainment, including musicals and plays, on the stages of five of the finest theatres in Chicago's Loop including CIBC Theatre, James M. Nederlander Theatre, Cadillac Palace Theatre, and just off the Magnificent Mile, the Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place and presenting Broadway shows at the Auditorium Theatre. Broadway In Chicago proudly celebrates 2019 as the Year of Chicago Theatre. For more information, visit www.BroadwayInChicago.com.

