BrightSide Theatre Youth Project Will Perform LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL, JR.

Brightside Youth Theatre Project will present LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL, JR. from February 20-28, 2026. Based on the hit film starring Reese Witherspoon, the musical tells the story of Elle Woods' empowering journey from fashionista to Harvard Law star. This upbeat musical packed with heart and humor will be directed by BrightSide Education Manager De Haddad. Also on the creative team are Bianca Sima (Music Director), Thomas McMahon (Choreographer), Arabello Zurbano (Set Designer), Patrick Hicks (Costume Designer), Delaney Kosar (Props Designer), JJ O'Connell (Stage Manager), and Tim Elliott (Sound Mixer).



LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL, JR. will be performed at Yellow Box Theatre, 1635 Emerson Lane, Naperville, from February 20-28, 2026. Tickets are $20 for Adults and $15 for Students and are on sale now.

Condensed version of the hit Broadway musical tailored for young performers and audiences. Elle Woods is more than just pink and pretty-she's smart, determined, and ready to prove everyone wrong! Follow Elle's empowering journey from fashionista to Harvard Law star in this upbeat musical packed with heart and humor.



LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL, JR. follows the transformation of Elle Woods as she tackles stereotypes, snobbery and scandal in pursuit of her dreams. When Elle's boyfriend, Warner, dumps her and heads to Harvard, claiming she's not "serious" enough, Elle takes matters into her own hands, crafting a showy song-and-dance personal essay and charming her way into law school. Befriending classmate, Emmett, and spunky hairdresser, Paulette, along the way, Elle finds that books and looks aren't mutually exclusive. As Elle begins outsmarting her peers, she realizes that law may be her natural calling after all.