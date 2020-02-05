BrightSide Theatre Will Present STEEL MAGNOLIAS in March

BrightSide Theatre, Naperville's only professional theatre performing in the historic downtown district, continues their 9th Season --with Guilty Pleasure movie Steel Magnolias. Based on this play of a classic story of family, strength in women, and big southern hair, it is the perfect way to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Steel Magnolias.

erforming at the Theatre at Meiley-Swallow Hall at North Central College, 31 S. Ellsworth Street in Naperville from March 6-22. Tickets are on sale now at www.brightsidetheatre.com, or by phone at 630-447-TIXS (8497). The press performance is Friday, March 6th at 8pm.

Within the walls of Truvy's beauty shop, the lives of six strong women increasingly hinge on the existence of one another. Together, they absorb the passing seasons, just like the weathered wooden structure of the salon "home" that they share. At times both laugh-out-loud funny and deeply touching, Steel Magnolias reveals the strength of the human condition and our shared need for companionship. Fall in love with the kind-hearted group of gossipy Southern ladies in a small-town beauty parlor. Alternating between hilarious and touching, celebrate the story of those iconic and lovable characters of Chinquapin Parish, Louisiana.

A talented ensemble of actors makes up the Cast of Steel Magnolias:



Annelle --- Marie Claire Lyon

Ouiser--- Kim White

M'Lynn--- Lori Rohr

Shelby ---- Alexandra Cross

Truvy--- Gina Phillips

Clairee--- Patty Kirin

PRODUCTION DETAILS:

Title: Steel Magnolias

Book: Robert Harling

Director: Stephanie Murphy

Location: Theatre at Meiley-Swallow Hall at North Central College,

31 S. Ellsworth Street, Naperville. IL 60540

Dates: March 6-22, 2020

Press Performance/Opening: Friday, March 6 at 8 pm

Curtain Times: Fridays at 8pm, Saturdays at 8pm & Sundays at 3pm

Tickets: $30 Discounts: Students/Seniors$25.Groups 10+ /$23-$25. Tickets are on sale now at www.brightsidetheatre.com, by phone 630-447-TIXS (8497) or the night of the performance at the box office at the Theatre at Meiley-Swallow Hall at North Central College.

About the Creative Team

Stephanie Murphy (Director) is thrilled to be working with BrightSide for the first time. She has been working as an actor, director, playwright, and dialect coach for over 15 years. Chicago credits include work with Buffalo Theatre Ensemble, Corn Productions, MadKap Productions, Oil Lamp Theater, and HartLife Productions. Regional credits include work with the Alliance Theatre (Atlanta), and the Illinois Shakespeare Festival. Stephanie has an MFA in Theatre Performance from the University of Georgia.





