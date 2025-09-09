BrightSide Theatre Reveals Cast for THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



BrightSide Theatre has announced the cast and production team for THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW, the opening production of its 14th season. BrightSide Theatre Artistic Director Jeffrey Cass will direct a fully staged production of this hilarious cult rock musical that combines such tropes as mad scientists, humanoid monsters, and imprisoned innocents, pulling its ideas from movies ranging from FRANKENSTEIN and DRACULA to IT CAME FROM OUTER SPACE. It’s better than a “Science Fiction Double Feature,” to quote the musical’s opening number, and its songs include the party anthem, “Time Warp.” THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW will open on Friday, October 25 and play for three weekends, through Sunday, November 9 in The Theater at Meiley-Swallow Hall at 31 S. Ellsworth in Naperville.



Leading the cast as Dr. Frank N. Furter, the mad scientist and “sweet transvestite from Transylvania,” will be John McNally of Itasca. Brad Majors and Janet Weiss, a newly engaged couple who take refuge in Frank Furter’s castle after their car breaks down in a pouring rainstorm, will be played by Michael Lynch of Chicago and Brooke Kassal of Lombard. Frank N. Furter’s domestic servants Riff Raff and Magenta will be played by Thomas McMahon of Bradley and Michelle Bolliger of Roselle. Cast as Columbia, a young women invited to the castle, is Collette Michelle of Chicago. Appearing as Rocky, the far-from-monstrous-appearing “monster” created by the Doctor, will be Ben Chalex of Chicago. Playing the dual roles of the UFO investigator Dr. Scott and his nephew Eddie will be Mary Grace Martens of Arlington Heights. The Narrator will be played by Scott Kelley of Schaumburg. Cast as Phantoms and understudies are Amelia Tam of Evanston (Phantom, u/s Magenta), Sydnee Howes (Phantom, u/s Columbia), Erica Harrington (Phantom, u/s Janet), Charlie Kungl of Elmhurst (Phantom, u/s Riff Raff), Sebastian Blanco of Woodridge (Phantom), Angel Diaz of Chicago (Phantom), and Michael Bolanos of Chicago (Phantom).

The production team for THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW, in addition to Cass as Director, will be Rose Kurutz (Choreographer), Phil Videckis (Music Director), Arabella Zurbano (Scenic Designer), Cheryl Newman (Costume Designer), Kurt Ottinger (Lighting Designer), Delaney Kosar (Props Designer), Tim Elliott (Sound Mix Designer), Jeff Sand (Technical Director), and JJ O’Connell (Stage Manager).



THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW debuted in 1973 at The Royal Court Theatre in London. It was adapted into the film THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW in 1975 and became a midnight movie favorite for years. Though its original Broadway engagement lasted just 45 performances, the revival in 2000 played for over one year, and a new Broadway revival has been announced for Spring 2026.

