Black Ensemble Theater to Complete Free Outdoor Summer Music Series FRIDAYS ON THE GREEN This Week

Black Ensemble Theater will round out its summer series 'Fridays on the Green' this coming Friday on the Black Ensemble lawn at Clark and Sunnyside. The last of this summer's performances runs this Friday, July 29, from 6:30pm - 8:00pm, featuring The Masters Collection, a network of independent artists celebrating rock, jazz, and R&B music. This is the second summer of smash-hit performances showcasing local bands, musicians, and Black Ensemble vocalists.



The free series, which runs every Friday in July, is a celebration of the diverse musical cultures of the Uptown community. Each evening provides entertainment for all ages, including concessions, fun activities, and optional tours of the Black Ensemble Theatre.



Past performers from this summer's series include The FUZE Band, Second Hand Soul Band, Aloha Chicago, and Robert Reddrick's Rock and Soul Review.



In case of bad weather, live music and activities will be moved indoors. Masks are required to enter and tour the building. The concerts are open to the public.

Black Ensemble Theaterâ€¯



Founded in 1976, by the phenomenal producer, playwright and actress Jackie Taylor, Black Ensemble Theater is the only African American theater located in the culturally, racially, and ethnically diverse north side Uptown community. Through its Four Play Season of Excellence, The Black Ensemble Theater dazzles audiences locally, nationally, and internationally with outstanding original musicals that are entertaining, educational, and uplifting. The Black Ensemble Theater has produced more than 100 productions and employed over 5,000 artists.



The mission of the Black Ensemble Theater Company is to eradicate racism and its devastating effects upon society through the theater arts. For more information on the Black Ensemble Theater Company, visit www.BlackEnsembleTheater.org or call 773-769-4451.