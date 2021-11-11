Black Button Eyes Productions' Presents the World Premiere of MARY ROSE

Black Button Eyes Productions is pleased to conclude its 2021-22 season this winter with the world premiere musical Mary Rose, featuring book, music and lyrics by Producing Artistic Director Ed Rutherford and Jeff Bouthiette, adapted from play of the same name by J.M. Barrie (Peter Pan), directed by Ed Rutherford with music direction by Nick Sula and choreography by Derek Van Barham.

The eerie musical faerie tale will play January 7 - February 12, 2022 at The Edge Theater (mainstage), 5451 N. Broadway Ave. in Chicago's Edgewater neighborhood. Tickets are currently available at maryrosemusical.eventbrite.com. The press opening is Sunday, January 9, 2022 at 3 pm.

Please note: Black Button Eyes will require proof of vaccination and masking at all performances. The entire cast and crew is vaccinated.

Mary Rose will feature Stephanie Stockstill as Mary Rose with Rosalind Hurwitz, Michael Reyes, Maxel Schingen, Jonathan Schwart, Maiko Terazawa and Kevin Webb. Understudies: Jessica Fisher and Joey Harbert.

This world premiere musical spins the tale of a haunted young woman named Mary Rose, and the mysterious supernatural connection between her, a manor house in Sussex and a misty island in the Scottish Highlands.

The production team includes Jeremiah Barr (scenic and properties design, technical director), Beth Laske-Miller (costume design), Liz Cooper (lighting design), Elinor Keener (orchestrator) Carrie Hardin (dialect coach) and Cecilia Koloski (stage manager).