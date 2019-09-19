Billy Gardell Comes To Raue Center

Raue Center For The Arts is excited to welcome comedian Billy Gardell from CBS' "Mike & Molly" to the stage this fall! The Emmy-nominated actor and comedian comes to downtown Crystal Lake at 8 p.m. on October 18, 2019.

"This will be Billy Gardell's first time performing at Raue Center, but not for lack of trying. He has been so busy and his new series has so much great buzz surrounding it that I think we got very lucky when we secured him," says Executive Director, Richard Kuranda. "I can't wait! It should be a great show."

Gardell starred in the CBS hit television series, "Mike & Molly," as Officer Mike Biggs from 2010 - 2016. "Mike & Molly" continues to air in syndication today. Additionally, Gardell starred as Col. Tom Parker in the CMT series "Sun Records" and has had a recurring role on another CBS hit series, "Young Sheldon." Gardell will next star in the upcoming CBS series "Bob Hearts Abishola."

Before "Mike & Molly," Gardell co-starred in the critically acclaimed television series "Lucky." His other TV credits include "Yes, Dear," and "Judging Amy," "My Name is Earl," "The Practice," "Monk" and "Gary the Rat." Gardell made his major motion picture debut alongside Anthony Quinn and Sylvester Stallone in "Avenging Angelo" and had a memorable scene with Billy Bob Thornton in the Coen Brothers' film "Bad Santa." He also appeared in "You, Me & Dupree." In 2016, Gardell received a daytime Emmy nomination for best game show host for "Monopoly Millionaires Club."

As a stand-up, Gardell took the long road to Hollywood, stopping at every small town lounge, military base and comedy club along the way. His comedy act took him to Los Angeles, where his dedication to acting, along with touring as a stand-up comedian, allowed him to grow consistently in both arenas.

Gardell's stand-up show is a powerhouse and his grounded, down-to-earth point of view strikes a strong chord with American audiences. Stories about his rough childhood, wild adolescence and new family life are executed with the skill of a master craftsman. His comedy special"Billy Gardell: Halftime" premiered on Comedy Central and "Billy Gardell Presents Road Dogs" premiered on Showtime.

Tickets start at $33 and may be purchased online at rauecenter.org or via the Box Office at 815.356.9212 or 26 N. Williams Street in downtown Crystal Lake.





