Beckie Menzie & Tom Michael Announced At Ravinia This Month

Beckie Menzie & Tom Michael make their debut at Ravinia, with their brand new, critically acclaimed show, "Re-Imagine The Beatles." The award-winning Chicago-based concert artists explore the songs and the inside stories of the The Fab Four, the most phenomenal music group in history. They are joined by percussionist, Irwin Berkowitz.

Menzie & Michael are known across the country for their ingenious musical twists on jazz, pop and Broadway standards. In their newest show, they cleverly re- imagine more than 30 of the beloved songs of The Beatles, including "Eleanor Rigby", "Yesterday," "Come Together," and "The Fool on the Hill." This will be the music of The Beatles like you have never heard before!

"Re-Imagine The Beatles" will be presented on Thursday, June 30 at 7:30 PM CST at Ravinia, 201 Ravinia Park Road in Highland Park, IL

For tickets, visit www.ravinia.org or call 847-266-5100.

Menzie & Michael have appeared at Carnegie Hall and Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York; at Chicago's Auditorium Theatre, Park West, Millennium Park, Empire Room and with numerous symphony orchestras.