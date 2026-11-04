Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Bechdel Project Launches $5,000 Micro-Grant Program for Road Back to Roe Theatre Campaign
Anchor theatres in Chicago, Columbus, Eau Claire and Orlando join the campaign, with productions also underway in several other cities.
Bechdel Project has launched a $5,000 micro-grant program to support its national Road Back to Roe campaign, a coordinated initiative to stage Courtney Bailey's critically acclaimed one-woman play, The Pavement Kingdom: a clinic escort play, in communities across the country leading up to the January 22, 2027 anniversary of Roe v. Wade.
Through a weighted lottery, at least twenty presenters will receive $250 grants to help offset production costs. Presenters in abortion restricted states and those mounting fully staged productions receive additional entries, with the system designed to channel resources where they're most needed. Registration closes November 30th at 11:59 pm EST; winners will be drawn December 1st and payments distributed by December 15th. Additional donations received will go directly to creating more micro-grants beyond the initial 20 awards.
The grant program accompanies today's announcement of partner anchor theatres joining the campaign:
Rivendell Theatre Ensemble - Chicago, IL
Tipping Point and eMBer Women's Theatre - Columbus, OH
Speck of Dust Theatre - Eau Claire, WI
Sea Change Collective - Orlando, FL
The Renaissance Theatre - West Palm Beach, FL
Mildred's Umbrella - Houston, TX
Additional presentations are underway in Atlanta, GA; New Orleans, LA; Bloomington, IN; Omaha, NE; Birmingham, AL; and San Francisco, CA, with further markets to be announced as the campaign builds toward January. This map will be updated as new presenters join.
About the Play
The Pavement Kingdom: a clinic escort play is a disarming, deeply personal piece based on Bailey's real-world experience volunteering as a clinic escort in St. Louis, Missouri. Moving beyond the traditional "pro-life/pro-choice" divide, the play centers on one volunteer navigating the intensity of the clinic lines while using her time there to work on her stand-up comedy routine.
The play previously made its New York City premiere as part of Bechdel Project's Interstate Initiative, anchoring the My Body, My Voice festival and raising funds for the Brigid Alliance Abortion Access Fund.
How to Participate
Present the Play: The campaign welcomes diverse formats, from fully staged productions by professional theatres, to staged readings at universities, pop-up performances in houses of worship, and even intimate "living room" gatherings. Playwright Courtney Bailey is waiving all performance royalties for the campaign. Register to participate, download the script, and enter the micro-grant lottery at bechdelproject.org/home/programs/interstate.
Donate to the Micro-Grant Fund: You can directly fund more presentations! Every dollar donated goes directly to presenters. Attend a Presentation: Find the presentation closest to you on the Road Back to Roe Map.
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