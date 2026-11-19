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Featured Listings This Week

New Listings This Week

Temp Jobs - Creative: SEEKING: Musical Director / Pianist — NYC

**Paid Cabaret, Concert & Live Entertainment Projects** **Company:** Electric Word Holdings LLC **Location:** New York City **Engagement:** Paid, project-based, with potential for ongoing collaboration **Initial Performance:** February 2027 Electric Word Holdings LLC is seeking an experienced Musical Director/Pianist for a series of professional live entertainment productions featuring an established female vocalist. The featured performer is a dynamic, powerhouse vocalist with... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Production- Oregon Shakespeare Festival working with MCA

The Oregon Shakespeare Festival (OSF) seeks a Director of Production (DOP) to lead one of the most complex and accomplished production operations in American theatre. Leading a large, highly skilled, unionized team across multiple shops and a rotating repertory season, the Director of Production will be first and foremost a developer of people, mentoring production managers and department heads and building the systems that let them do their best work. As a trusted partner to Artistic and Exe... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Database Coordinator (Seasonal)

Spoleto Festival USA is internationally recognized as America’s premier performing arts festival. For 17 days and nights each spring, Spoleto Festival USA fills Charleston’s historic theaters, churches, and outdoor spaces with performances in opera; theater; dance; and chamber, symphonic, choral, and jazz music. Spoleto Festival USA is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization. The Role This seasonal, full-time role runs from November 2026 through August 31, 2027, with full availability ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Non Theatrical: Operating Engineer

About The Shed The Shed is a cultural institution of and for the 21st century. We produce and welcome innovative art and ideas, across all forms of creativity, to build a shared understanding of our rapidly changing world and a more equitable society. In our highly adaptable building on Manhattan’s west side, The Shed brings together established and emerging artists to create new work in fields ranging from pop to classical music, painting to digital media, theater to literature, and sculpt... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Annual Fund Director

POSITION: Annual Fund Director CLASSIFICATION: Year-Round, Full-Time STATUS: Exempt REPORTS TO: Executive Director SUPERVISES: Seasonal advancement team and various consultants COMPENSATION: $80,000-$90,000, commensurate with experience LOCATION: Preference is for this individual to be Massachusetts or NYC-based. Position requires relocating to Williamstown, MA from June to August, during which housing is provided (if not Berkshire County-based). HIRING TIMELINE: Applications to ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Production Director

POSITION: Production Director CLASSIFICATION: Year-Round, Full-Time STATUS: Exempt REPORTS TO: Executive Director SUPERVISES: Seasonal production team (including department supervisors) COMPENSATION: $80,000-$90,000 commensurate with experience LOCATION: Preference is for this individual to be Berkshire County-based. Position requires relocating to Williamstown, MA from June to August, during which housing is provided (if not Berkshire County-based). HIRING TIMELINE: Applications... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Teaching Artist, Director, Music Director

The Play Group Theatre (PGT), a Westchester based non-profit educational theatre organization dedicated to providing diverse theatre making experiences and performance opportunities to children and teenagers, is seeking Teaching Artists, Assistant Directors, Music Directors, and Directors for our upcoming Winter and Spring seasons. PGT provides year-round theatre programming for students pre K - 12. All programs and performances are held in PGT’s state-of-the-art facility in White Plains, NY... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Experienced Producers Needed for a Staged Reading of "That Jones Boy! or, The Adventures of a Bastard," a Musical Comedy of Manners

English Rose Theatricals intends to present a staged reading on December 18th at a midtown Manhattan location for an invited audience of industry members as well as a select number of average theatergoers to gauge their reaction to this musical adaptation of Henry Fielding's classic novel, "Tom Jones." We are aware that there's a jukebox musical knocking around out there, but ours has entirely new and original music. The production is intended to be immersive, allowing 21st century audi... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Musial Director/Accompianist/Band Leader

Bristol Valley Theater Located in the heart of the Finger Lakes in NY is seeking submissions for a Musical Director/Band Leader for their production of Jimmy Buffet's Escape to Margaritaville. Residency dates are 8/7/2027-8/29/2027. Stipend $2700 and Housing provided. This position will need to play the keyboard for rehearsal and the show, use provided keyboard patches/tracks, be able to lead a small band, and conduct performers if interested please submit a cover letter and resume at ... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Virtual Salon Performance Series for Social Change 2027

Applications Open for Virtual Salon Performance Series for Social Change 2027 Calling all Performing Artists Developing Original Works-in-Progress: Apply by November 30 for Mark DeGarmo Dance’s 17th Annual Virtual Salon Performance Series for Social Change 2027, Broadcast via Zoom on Thursdays Feb. 4, Mar. 4, & Apr. 1, 2027 at 7:00 PM ET with the Theme: Borderless Creativity Apply now via Google Form: https://forms.gle/Mq5qZUEHU67Q9jgN8 Deadline: November 30, 2026, 11:59PM ET. Mar... (more)

Internships - Administrative: Talent Management Intern

We are a talent management group and Broadway producing entity actively looking for a bright and capable STUDENT or RECENT GRADUATE to fill a part-time intern position 3 full days (10am-6pm) per week. Intern must start by January 2027 OR SOONER. Length of internship is negotiable, with a minimum of 4 months. Intern must come from a STRONG THEATRE, TELEVISION, and FILM BACKGROUND (NO ACTORS PLEASE) and will help managers support a roster of clients. We represent talent in the world of choreograph... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Production Crew Team Members, Choreographers, and Designers Needed for our 2027 Season

We’re now accepting résumés for design, stage management, production crew, and run crew positions for The Granite Theatre’s 2027 season, including Big Fish, Steel Magnolias, Oliver! jr, Nine, Wit, Arsenic and Old Lace, and White Christmas. If interested, please send resumes to the Theatre Manager at cordway@granitetheatre.org and the Technical Director at alucas@granitetheatre.org... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Crew: Production manager/stage manager

For more information please contact Producing Artistic Director directly at sherrie@catalysttheatre.com... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Choreographer + Director - Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812

Choreographer + Director needed for a college production of "Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812” at Colorado School of Mines. The Choreographer + Director must attend evening/weekend rehearsals on campus in Golden from January-April with auditions in early January. Schedule will be set based on cast & director’s availability, but can expect 3 days of 3-hour long rehearsals per week, one usually being on the weekend. Our ideal Choreographer + Director candidate is immensely flexible... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Find Out What’s Holding Your Voice Back | US$95 Clinical Vocal Assessment

“I’d pay double for someone who’d just say what’s actually wrong.”Find out which of your vocal limits can ACTUALLY CHANGE with training. Your assessment begins with a preliminary interview about your goals and what you feel is standing in your way. You sing any prepared song, then complete targeted vocal tests that examine muscle function and coordination alongside musicianship and technique. The assessment measures your range, natural resonance, timbre, agility, ... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Touring Lighting Director

Company: Aquila Theatre Production: Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde (Spring 2027 National Tour) Contract Type: Non-Union / Contract Duration: intermittent between Jan 9-April 9. (11-weeks with at least 3 being full weeks, and 8 being partial weeks. There are 3 unpaid hiatus weeks in between). This contract has a min of 46 days of work scheduled. Technical Rehearsals in NY, Jan 9-13. Company will book and pay for all travel and accommodations. Compensation: Weekly salary competitive/comme... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Costume Coordinator for Opera Tampa

Independent Contractor (IC) Role: Costume Coordinator. Reports to: Opera Tampa Technical Director (TD). Works Closely with: Opera Tampa Stage Management team members, Straz Center Production Staff, IATSE crew, and Artists. Description of Services: The Costume Coordinator will assist in the planning, implementation, and execution of the costume design from a show specific rental package to support the artistic vision of Opera Tampa productions. This includes supporting pre-production, rehear... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Part-Time Bookkeeper

Position: Part-Time Bookkeeper Reports to: Director of Finance Status: Non-Exempt Compensation: $30.00-$35.00 per hour SUMMARY George Street Playhouse is a fully professional, nationally-recognized producing Regional theatre located in New Brunswick, NJ. We’re seeking a skilled and detail-oriented part-time bookkeeper to join our team and support our financial operations for 15 hours per week. DUTIES AND... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Assistant Stage Manager for Opera Tampa

Independent Contractor (IC) Role: Assistant Stage Manager (ASM). Reports to: Opera Tampa Production Stage Manager (PSM), Opera Tampa Technical Director (TD). Works Closely with: Opera Tampa Stage Management team members, Straz Center Production Staff, IATSE crew, and Artists. Description of Services: The Assistant Stage Manager (ASM) supports the preparation and operation of Tampa Opera productions at Straz Center for the Performing Arts. Scope of Work: • Assists with the documentatio... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Experienced Producers Needed for a Staged Reading of "That Jones Boy! or, The Adventures of a Bastard," a Musical Comedy of Manners

English Rose Theatricals intends to present a staged reading on December 18th at a midtown Manhattan location for an invited audience of industry members as well as a select number of average theatergoers to gauge their reaction to this musical adaptation of Henry Fielding's classic novel, "Tom Jones." We are aware that there's a jukebox musical knocking around out there, but ours has entirely new and original music. The production is intended to be immersive, allowing 21st century audiences ... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Self-Producing Workshop led by Obie & CIPA Award-winning producer!

So you’re considering self-producing your next show…now what? In this 3-hour workshop led by Obie & CIPA Award-winning producer & TEAM Producing Dirctor Emma Orme, we’ll demystify the budgeting process, starting with the big picture—how you translate your values and artistic goals into predicted expenses. We'll then get our hands dirty. You'll be given an imaginary show concept and scenario and work to create a budget in real-time with other attendees. All participants will leave w... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: We're Hiring: Digital Marketing Executive

Ooshas Prep is a leading online test prep platform in India helping students excel in IELTS, SAT, GRE, GMAT, PTE, TOEFL, and other competitive exams. We are looking for a creative and results-driven Digital Marketing Executive to expand our digital presence and drive student enrollments. Plan and execute SEO, PPC, and socia... (more)

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