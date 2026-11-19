Birthright, the new play by Tony Award winner Jonathan Spector and directed by Drama Desk Award nominee Teddy Bergman, will make its Broadway debut this spring. The production follows a New York premiere at MCC Theater this past summer. Read the reviews for the Off-Broadway production!

Birthright will play a 20-week strictly limited engagement at Broadway's Hudson Theatre, with previews beginning Tuesday, February 23, 2027 ahead of a Monday, March 15, 2027 opening night. Casting will be announced soon.

Six friends, eighteen years, and all the questions/quarrels/hookups/hangups/group chats/overwhelming love that every close-knit group of people must face as they barrel into “real” adulthood. Hilarious and hopeful, Birthright looks at what it means to be young-ish and Jewish in America, and how our friendships and identity can shape the core of who we become.

Birthright features Scenic Design by Scott Pask, Costume Design by Clint Ramos, Lighting Design by Natasha Katz, Sound Design by Lee Kinney and Projection Design by David Bengali. Casting is by The Telsey Office.

Birthright is produced on Broadway by Jenny Gersten, Sonia Friedman Productions, and Jana Bezdek & Jen Hoguet. TT Partners serves as general manager for the production.

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