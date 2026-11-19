





Broadway’s magic returns to The Shops at Columbus Circle with the beloved Broadway Under the Stars series. Enjoy captivating performances from today’s top shows and intimate conversations with the stars, moderated by Broadway alum, George Psomas.

This year's five-part series continues every Thursday through December 17. The November 19th event will feature performances from the casts of: The Lost Boys, Six, and Operation Mincemeat. Tune in today at 5pm ET to watch live!

View the full 2026 schedule.

Situated in the heart of Manhattan, The Shops at Columbus Circle is an iconic destination for shopping, dining, and entertainment-loved by locals and visitors alike. With over 40 specialty retailers, including J.Crew and Hugo Boss, and more than 10 restaurants and bars ranging from casual Parisian-style cafes, to acclaimed Michelin-starred dining, the center offers something for every taste. It also includes essential neighborhood staples like a 59,000-square-foot Whole Foods Market and a 40,000-square-foot Equinox Fitness Club. With sweeping views of Central Park, it’s where style, flavor, and culture converge.

From November 9 through January 3, Holiday Under The Stars returns with a season full of festive experiences at The Shops at Columbus Circle. Featuring 300,000 twinkling lights and 44 illuminated stars, the center transforms into a dazzling kaleidoscope of color. In the Great Room, color-changing stars perform choreographed light shows every 30 minutes from 5PM to midnight, set against shimmering garlands. In addition to the Broadway performances, guests can enjoy interactive workshops, family-friendly experiences, Santa’s Secret cabaret shows, elevated shopping and dining, and more – making it a truly magical holiday experience.

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