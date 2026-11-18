Carnegie Hall today announced that, due to health reasons, pianist Lukas Sternath must regrettably cancel his performance scheduled for Wednesday, January 27 at 7:30 PM in Weill Recital Hall.

This performance will not be rescheduled this season. All ticketholders will be credited to their Carnegie Hall account. Concertgoers with questions can email feedback@carnegiehall.org or call 212-247-7800.

Pianist Lukas Sternath will make his Carnegie Hall recital debut following performances at major international venues and festivals. At age 21, he received multiple honors at the International ARD Music Competition, including six special prizes. He has also performed at the Salzburg Festival, where his playing drew praise from The New York Times, which noted his expressive musicianship and thoughtful interpretations.

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