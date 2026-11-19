Sydney James Harcourt, recently seen as Rum Tum Tugger in Broadway's Cats: The Jellicle Ball, will headline The Stroke of Midnight, a New Year's Eve cabaret performance at The Laurie Beechman Theatre on Thursday, December 31, 2026.

The evening will feature jazz, contemporary songs and a countdown to 2027. Doors will open at 9 p.m. for dinner and drinks, with the performance beginning at 10 p.m.

“There'll be hot jazz, modern classics, a few unexpected twists, and perhaps less clothing than your average cabaret,” Harcourt said. “I want to bring back the feeling of old New York nightlife - intimate, glamorous, and a little dangerous. It's New Year's Eve. The resolutions don't kick in until tomorrow.”

Harcourt recently completed his run as Rum Tum Tugger in Cats: The Jellicle Ball, a role for which he previously received an Obie Award in the Off-Broadway production.

He made his Broadway debut in American Idiot and went on to originate the role of James Reynolds in Hamilton, later becoming the first replacement to play Aaron Burr. His stage credits also include Girl from the North Country, in which he portrayed Joe Scott and received Drama Desk and Lucille Lortel Award nominations.

A Grammy Award-winning vocalist and classically trained performer, Harcourt recently released his debut single, “Deviant.” His screen credits include voicing the countertenor Edouard in Netflix's Castlevania: Nocturne. He also appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! alongside Rosie O'Donnell earlier this year.

About The Laurie Beechman Theatre

Located beneath the West Bank Café, The Laurie Beechman Theatre opened in 1978 as the Downstairs Theatre Bar, with Lewis Black serving as artistic director. During its first 14 years, the venue presented more than 1,500 one-act plays, including early works by Aaron Sorkin, and featured performers such as Tony Shalhoub, Mary Testa, Holly Hunter, Nathan Lane and Mark Linn-Baker.

The venue was also the birthplace of the Tony Award-winning play Side Man and hosted rehearsals for Sunday in the Park with George, during which Stephen Sondheim introduced “Finishing the Hat” to Bernadette Peters and Mandy Patinkin.

Renamed in honor of Broadway performer Laurie Beechman, the venue has hosted cabaret, comedy, drag and theatrical performances by artists including Joan Rivers, Jinkx Monsoon, André De Shields, Matt Doyle and Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer.

The theater is now operated by Broadway producers Tom and Michael D'Angora and features a redesigned interior by Tony Award-winning designer David Rockwell and the Rockwell Group.

Ticket Information

Sydney James Harcourt: The Stroke of Midnight will take place Thursday, December 31, 2026, at The Laurie Beechman Theatre, located inside the West Bank Café at 407 West 42nd Street in Manhattan.

Doors open at 9 p.m., with the performance beginning at 10 p.m.

General admission tickets start at $80. A $125 VIP package includes seating in the first two rows, a photo opportunity with Harcourt and a signed window card.

A $25 food and beverage minimum applies per guest.

Tickets are available at TheBeechman.com.

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