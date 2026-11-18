Celebrate the joy of the holiday season as Judith Clurman conducts ESSENTIAL VOICES USA in Welcome Christmas!, a festive afternoon of beloved carols, seasonal classics, holiday poetry, and community singing on Sunday, December 13, 2026, at 4:00 PM, at St. Malachy's – The Actors' Chapel (239 West 49th Street, New York City). Designed for families and children of all ages, the program will feature guest artists Colin Itzkoff, cellist, and Stephen Fraser, organist.

EVUSA will be featured on 'Dona Nobis Pacem' by Welsh composer Karl Jenkins, Clurman's Emmy-nominated song 'The Holidays Are Here,' and David Chase's arrangement of 'The First Noel.' Cellist Coleman Itzkoff will perform a fantasy on the beloved carol 'O Holy Night.' Stephen Fraser and Judith Clurman will perform two selections from Franz Liszt's Weihnachtsbaum ('Christmas Tree,' S. 613), arranged for piano four-hands.

Adding to the warmth and spirit of the afternoon will be readings of holiday poetry, including Clement Clarke Moore's cherished A Visit from St. Nicholas, better known as 'The Night Before Christmas.' Everyone will be invited to join the chorus in singing familiar carols and seasonal songs, sharing in the joy of making music together.

Presented as part of EVUSA's Community Project, which brings concerts and sing-alongs to New York City audiences, Welcome Christmas! offers an opportunity for friends, families, and neighbors to share in the music and spirit of the season. Admission is $20, payment can be cash or tap at the door.

Funding for EVUSA's Community Project is through individual contributions

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