"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Chiara Isotton to Replace Sonya Yoncheva in Metropolitan Opera's MEDEA
Isotton will step into the title role of Cherubini's opera after Yoncheva withdrew due to illness.
Soprano Chiara Isotton will sing the title role in the Metropolitan Opera's performance of Cherubini's Medea on Thursday, November 19, 2026, replacing Sonya Yoncheva, who has withdrawn due to illness.
Isotton made her Metropolitan Opera debut in 2023, performing the title role in Giordano's Fedora, a role she has also sung at La Scala.
Her recent engagements include the title role in Medea at the Canadian Opera Company and Puccini's Manon Lescaut at Lyon Opera.
She has also performed the title role in Puccini's Tosca at La Scala, Covent Garden, Deutsche Oper Berlin, Staatsoper Berlin, Frankfurt and Venice.
Additional credits include Minnie in Puccini's La Fanciulla del West at the Hungarian State Opera and Lyon Opera, Elisabetta in Verdi's Don Carlo in Marseille, and Maddalena di Coigny in Giordano's Andrea Chénier at La Scala.
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