BUZZ ALDRIN GOES TO MARS! Will Premiere in Chicago

Local attorney and playwright Eric Benveniste has announced the world premiere of his new children’s musical, Buzz Aldrin Goes to Mars!. The show will be performed as a staged reading, October 18, 2025 at 10:00 AM and 12:00 PM noon, in the Northbrook Public Library auditorium.

Commissioned and inspired by the groundbreaking concepts of Apollo 11 astronaut Dr. Buzz Aldrin, the musical highlights Aldrin’s visionary idea of the Aldrin Cycler, a spacecraft trajectory designed to enable astronauts to journey to and from Mars. Dr. Aldrin’s lifelong commitment to establishing a human presence on the red planet sparked the creation of this imaginative musical. As Aldrin shared with Sky at Night Magazine in 2024:

“I do believe we can establish permanent habitation on Mars by 2039, and I have a plan to achieve it.”

Benveniste secured exclusive rights from Dr. Aldrin to adapt his vision for the stage, with the goal of inspiring future generations of space explorers. “I wanted to create a musical that is both entertaining and educational,” says Benveniste. “It’s packed with fun surprises kids will love, puppets, robots, dogs, space ice cream, and even a moment where kids get to use their cell phones!”

The “out of this world" cast includes: John Frank (Buzz Aldrin), Ross Childs (Mission Control Commander Ross), Scottlyn Stroming (Engineer Derriere), Sammi Gassel (Artemis), Henry Gessner (Major LeGreen), Margaret Rogers (Captain Entennille), Jacob Cohen (Dr. Prepper and Marsbot 5.0), Kevin Pollack (Science Officer Justi Nuff), Jocelyn Reynolds (Roger’s Mother), and Frederick Reynolds (Roger).

The show is produced by Exploration Theatre, LLC. The production team includes: Eric Benveniste (Writer and Director), Heather Benveniste (Producer).

Buzz Aldrin Goes to Mars! follows a diverse team of recruits as they undergo training for humanity’s first crewed mission to Mars. While the legendary Buzz Aldrin, now 95 and retired, helps guide the mission, he does so as a high-tech avatar, allowing him to participate fully from the comfort of home.The recruits represent a wide range of ages, backgrounds, experiences, and personalities, reflecting the collaborative spirit of space exploration. The result is a fast-paced, family-friendly musical that blends science, imagination, and plenty of fun.