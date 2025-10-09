BERNADETTE, THE MUSICAL To Make U.S. Premiere At The Athenaeum Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



After a celebrated run across Europe, Bernadette, The Musical will make its U.S. premiere at the Athenaeum Center for Thought & Culture in Chicago. Performances will run February 19–March 15, 2026, with preview performances February 12–18.

“The Athenaeum Center is dedicated to bringing works of beauty and meaning to Chicago audiences,” said Lawrence Daufenbach, Executive Director and Founder of the Athenaeum Center. “We’re honored to host Bernadette, The Musical, a moving story that speaks to the power of hope and the human spirit.”

At the heart of the production is Bernadette, a peasant girl whose visions of a mysterious lady spark both awe and controversy in her small French town. Facing disbelief, ridicule, and interrogation, Bernadette’s steadfast faith transforms her into an enduring symbol of courage and devotion. Today, millions visit Lourdes, the site of her visions, continuing her legacy of peace and healing.

The musical stars French singer and actress Eyma, reprising her acclaimed performance as Bernadette from the European production and film broadcast that captivated audiences worldwide. The cast also features Jeremie Roy (François Soubirous), Jessie Macbeth (Louise Soubirous), Thomas James (Father Peyrmale), Steven Martella (Commissioner Jacomet), and an ensemble of more than 20 performers.

Emmy and Tony Award–winner Kelsey Grammer serves as lead producer alongside Pierre Ferragu. “You hear a lot of talk about the Divine Feminine. She is,” said Grammer. “She is the embodiment of courage in the face of condemnation—unshakeable, innocent, impeccable, beautiful. I am proud to help tell her story.”

Ferragu added, “Chicago is the perfect city to launch this extraordinary journey. The Athenaeum Center provides both the intimacy and grandeur this story deserves, and we are honored to begin Bernadette’s American chapter here.”

The production is directed by Serge Denoncourt, known for his work with Cirque du Soleil, with musical arrangements by Scott Price, longtime musical director for Céline Dion, and English lyrics by Barry Blue, whose songwriting credits span Diana Ross, Andrea Bocelli, and Céline Dion.

For more information, visit www.bernadettethemusical.com.