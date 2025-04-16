BERLIN Comes to the Court Theatre in Chicago

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The World Premiere of Berlin, a new adaptation by Mickle Maher, based on the graphic novel by Jason Lutes, and directed by Charles Newell, is coming to the Court Theatre in Chicago this month. Performances will run April 19 - May 11.

Berlin is an unforgettable mosaic of intersecting narratives set amidst the decline of Weimar Germany. This original commission brings Jason Lutes’s exhilarating and acclaimed graphic novel to life.

It is 1928. Fascism is taking hold; revolutionaries are organizing; creatives are trying to capture the ineffable nature of their changing city; and – as everything falls apart – everyone is faced with a choice: abandon Berlin or fight to survive.

Charles Newell (Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead) directs Mickle Maher’s propulsive adaptation, an ever-shifting kaleidoscope of everyday people trying to survive one of the most remarkable moments in history. Set almost one hundred years ago, Berlin speaks to our current moment, and our future, with undeniable urgency.

