BERLIN Comes to the Court Theatre in April

Court Theatre will present the world premiere of Berlin, Mickle Maher’s exhilarating adaptation of Jason Lutes’s celebrated graphic novel, directed by Charles Newell. This production will run April 19 – May 11, 2025 at Court Theatre, 5535 S. Ellis Ave. The press opening is Saturday, April 26, 2025 at 7:30pm.

The cast of Berlin includes Terry Bell (Kid Hogan/Ensemble); Kate Collins (Margarethe von Falkensee/Ensemble); Tim Decker (Kurt Severing); Jack Doherty (David Schwartz/Ensemble); Ellie Duffey (Silvia Braun/Ensemble); Molly Hernández (Pola Mosse/Ensemble); Elizabeth Laidlaw (Gudrun Braun/Adolf Hitler/Ensemble); Brandon Ruiter (Theo Müller/Ensemble); Mo Shipley (Anna Lenke/Ensemble); Guy Van Swearingen (Otto Schmidt/Ensemble); HB Ward (Otto Braun/Ensemble); and Raven Whitley (Marthe Müller).

The creative team includes John Culbert (Scenic Designer); Jacqueline Firkins (Costume Designer); Keith Parham (Lighting Designer); Mark Messing (Sound Designer and Composer), with Associate Sound Designer Josh McCammon; David Levin (Production Dramaturg and Development); Julia Rhoads (Movement Director); Becca McCracken, CSA (Director of Casting and Artist Cultivation), with Associate Casting Director Celeste M. Cooper; Kate Ocker (Production Stage Manager); and Katie Moshier (Assistant Stage Manager).

Berlin is an unforgettable mosaic of intersecting narratives set amidst the decline of Weimar Germany. This original commission brings Jason Lutes’s exhilarating and acclaimed graphic novel to life. Fascism is taking hold; revolutionaries are organizing; creatives are trying to capture the ineffable nature of their changing city; and – as everything falls apart – everyone is faced with a choice: abandon Berlin or fight to survive.

Charles Newell (Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead) directs Mickle Maher’s propulsive adaptation, an ever-shifting kaleidoscope of everyday people trying to survive one of the most remarkable moments in history. Set almost one hundred years ago, Berlin speaks to our current moment, and our future, with undeniable urgency.

