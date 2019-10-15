BEATRIX POTTER HOLIDAY TEA PARTY Returns to Chicago Children's Theatre

Chicago Children's Theatre invites families to celebrate the holidays at the company's ever-popular, seasonal smash hit, The Beatrix Potter Holiday Tea Party.

Back for its fifth year, kids of all ages are encouraged to dress in their holiday finest, or just come as they are, to this incredibly charming, meticulously designed puppet show starring Peter Rabbit and his favorite animal friends.

Chicago Children's Theatre's Beatrix Potter Holiday Tea Party has become a popular way for Chicago families to kick off their holiday season. Just ask the Chicago Reader who called it "dazzling, brisk at under an hour, and sweet as can be."

Kids, and parents, are always amazed as three multi-talented actors unspool four adorable Beatrix Potter stories, while operating ingenious mechanical "suitcase sculptures, each packed with delightful 3D puppetry.

This year, The Beatrix Potter Holiday Tea Party boasts four enchanting stories - The Tale of Peter Rabbit, The Tale of Jeremy Fisher, The Tailor of Gloucester and The Tale of Mrs. Tittlemouse.

i??But The Beatrix Potter Holiday Tea Party is much more then a sit-and-watch show. After the stories, the audience is invited on stage to pull levers and turn cranks that reveal magical 3D images of surprise and delight.

The Beatrix Potter Holiday Tea Party is presented as a limited engagement, weekends only, December 7-29, at Chicago Children's Theatre, The Station, 100 S. Racine Ave. in Chicago's West Loop. Show times are Saturday and Sunday at 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. Press are invited to attend either show on Saturday, December 7.

Additional holiday week performances are Monday, December 23 at 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m., and Christmas Eve performances Tuesday, December 24 at 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. Run time is 60 minutes with no intermission.

Don't wait, reserve now as performances do sell out. Single tickets are $45-$55 including fees. Even better, give your family the gift of live theater by including The Beatrix Potter Holiday Tea Party in a 2019-20 Chicago Children's Theatre subscription package. For tickets, subscriptions and discounted rates for groups of 8 or more, visit chicagochildrenstheatre.org or call Chicago Children's Theatre Guest Services, (312) 374-8835.

Chicago Children's Theatre is a "no shushing" theater. The company's home, The Station, is centrally located in Chicago's West Loop neighborhood, minutes from I-90 and I-290, as well as downtown and Ashland Avenue. Chicago Children's Theatre offers free onsite parking at The Station on the south side of the building, enter from Racine Ave. Nearby street parking is available on weekends, or try the Impark parking lot, 1301 W. Madison St.





