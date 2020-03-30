Auditorium Theatre Launches Online Performance Series And Video Conversations

This week, the Auditorium Theatre is launching two online series, plus additional online content, while the theatre is closed to the public due to virus.

Every Sunday at 6PM on Facebook Live, the theatre will host the At Home with the Auditorium Series, highlighting Auditorium artists from the past, present, and future. Every Wednesday at noon, the theatre will present #AudTalk, a video version of the Auditorium's podcast, showcasing the theatre's history, the companies that perform at the Auditorium, and programs such as the Hearts to Art summer camp or ADMIT ONE, a free ticketing program. For all of the theatre's online offerings at this time, visit AuditoriumTheatre.org.

"While we cannot currently gather at the Auditorium Theatre to experience the power of live performance, now more than ever it is important to create opportunities to remind us all of the transformative power of performing arts," says Rich Regan, Auditorium Theatre CEO. "We hope the At Home with the Auditorium and #AudTalk Series will keep the Auditorium and the artists who perform on our stage in the hearts and minds of arts supporters everywhere as we all deal with the impact of virus."

Viewers can tune in on Facebook Live every Sunday at 6PM for short performances in the At Home with the Auditorium Series. Each performance will be archived on the Auditorium Theatre's social media pages for those unable to watch live each week. Participating artists, many of whom have had shows and tours canceled, will be compensated for their participation in the series.

On Sunday, April 5, At Home at the Auditorium will feature Too Hot to Handel: The Jazz-Gospel Messiah soloists Alfreda Burke and Rodrick Dixon as they perform selections from their Broadway, classical, and opera repertoire. The first performance in the series featured singer and actor Sophie Grimm, who appeared at the Auditorium in Ella and Lena: The Ladies and Their Music (2017) and Chicago Celebrates Sondheim! (2019). Grimm performed a selection of works by Stephen Sondheim to honor the legendary composer on March 22, 2020, his 90th birthday.

Every Wednesday at noon, the theatre will host #AudTalk, a series of video chats. #AudTalk will be posted on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram, in addition to podcast platforms such as Apple Podcasts and SoundCloud. The first episode of #AudTalk airs on April 1 and features a conversation with Auditorium Theatre CEO Regan.

In addition to the two weekly video series, the Auditorium is sharing the theatre's heralded history on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter using the hashtag #ThisDayattheAud. The theatre is also encouraging the public to share their favorite Auditorium memories using the hashtag #AudMemories, which will be posted on the theatre's website and social media pages. The theatre is sending the "Keeping Up with the Auditorium" newsletter every Friday, highlighting these initiatives, as well as video clips and photos from past events and shows. Readers may join the mailing list here.

"The Auditorium Theatre Board and staff look forward to staying in touch with Chicago and beyond while the theatre is closed, but we are eager to reopen the theatre as soon as it is safe to do so," continues Regan. "In our first 130 years, the Auditorium Theatre has been an entertainment and cultural destination for all of Chicago. Our strength is the power of the live performance experience within the awe-inspiring beauty of the National Historic Landmark. This will never change. Our curtain will rise again for more transformative live experiences as we begin our next 130 years."





