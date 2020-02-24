Audiomack Championed Rising Chicago Talent at 'Hometown Heroes Allstar' Charity Show

Affirmed as an impactful champion for local talent in major cities nationwide, Audiomack once again amplified the voice of the culture this past Sunday.

Transporting the popular "Hometown Heroes" Live Concert Series in Chicago for NBA All-Star weekend, the preeminent artist-first music streaming platform partnered with Polo G to produce a show at the legendary Metro Chicago with various Friends for the "Hometown Heroes Allstar" charity concert.

The bill boasted G Herbo, Calboy, Dreezy, NLE Choppa, Tink, Happy Birthday Calvin, Heavy Steppers, Ann Marie, and special guest Jeremih. Not only did the sold-out gig benefit Polo G's AAU Boys Basketball Team, Erika's Lighthouse, and The Boys & Girls Club of Chicago, but it also transpired without violence or incident.

Now, the show almost didn't happen though...

The City of Chicago expressed concerns regarding 21-year-old Polo G and 23-year-old

i??G Herbo. Deeming the rappers a "threat," police initially forbade their performances. However, Audiomack actively stepped in and respectfully petitioned to allow the show. Working together with the police and the city, Audiomack and the artists created a historic moment for Chi-Town and the culture. They illuminated the possibility of a non-violent and peaceful evening of music, giving the youth a positive outlet.

Audiomack fostered and supported the next generation of Chicago talent and incited an inspiring moment of truth for rap music.





