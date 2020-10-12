AstonRep Theatre Presents TWISTED TALES OF POE

The spooky treat will stream October 26 – 31, 2020.

Just in time for Halloween, AstonRep Theatre Company launches its 2020-21 season with a free streaming radio broadcast of Twisted Tales of Poe, based on Tales of Edgar Allen Poe, adapted by Philip Grecian and directed by Aaron Mays.

The spooky treat will stream October 26 - 31, 2020 on www.astonrep.com via SoundCloud. The event is free, however donations will be accepted. Press who wish to review the production should RSVP to david@drpublicrelations.com.

Twisted Tales of Poe will feature Jordan Arredondo, Meg Elliott, Christian Castro, Rian Jairell*, Nevada Montgomery, Victor Salinas and Aja Wiltshire*.

"The Tell-Tale Heart," "The Cask of Amontillado," "The Black Cat," and "The Raven," each created by the master of the mysterious and macabre. The mysterious presence of the raven, the victim's vulture eye and the catacombs of Italy all come to life in AstonRep's streaming radio broadcast.

Director Aaron Mays comments, "I was an avid reader as a kid, and Poe was one of my favorite writers. I wasn't aware of a series of Poe's stories adapted for radio so when AstonRep introduced it as a possibility, I instantly jumped at the chance to direct it."

The production team includes Jeremiah Barr* and Robert Tobin* (co-sound designers), Samantha Barr* (production manager) and Sara Pavlak McGuire* and Derek Bertelsen* (co-artistic directors).

*Denotes AstonRep Company Members.

