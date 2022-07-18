Anne Burnell & Mark Burnell to Celebrate TWO FOR THE ROAD Album With Concert At The Epiphany Center For The Arts

One of Chicago's most popular and acclaimed musical duos, Anne Burnell and Mark Burnell are releasing their eagerly awaited, long overdue duo CD in twenty-two years entitled TWO FOR THE ROAD. To celebrate the event, they will be performing a CD release concert at the Epiphany Center for the Arts, 201 South Ashland, Chicago, Wednesday, August 17, at 7:30pm. Tickets are available at EpiphanyChi.com and are $15 - General Admission, $25 General Admission at door and $48 VIP (table for 2, first 3 rows). Doors open at 5pm for a pre-concert Golden Hour for drinks and lite-bites. Live stream tickets are also available at EpiphanyChi.com.

Notable All-stars joining the Anne & Mark's band for the concert are drummer/percussionist Jim Widlowski from Chicago's touring musicals (Hamilton, Wicked), bassist Jim Cammack, who has played for decades with Ahmad Jamal, and guitar legend Fareed Haque.

While her multi-talented, singer-arranger-pianist husband Mark Burnell was called "silky smooth and highly polished," by the Chicago Tribune. Mark has been recognized and lauded for his musical creativity and versatility with Chicago Jazz Magazine saying "he uses his skill and instincts as a jazz improviser to adapt to any situation, even one that contains no jazz at all."

Named "Chicago's Top Ten" for two consecutive years by New York's Cabaret Hotline, Anne and Mark have delighted audiences in Bern, Zurich, Paris, Freiburg, Geneva, Jamaica, Panama, and Amsterdam. But it's in Chicago where they have made their huge musical imprint, performing at some of the Windy City's top spots including Davenport's, Skokie Theatre, Park West, Drury Lane Water Tower Theatre, Tortoise Supper Club, WDCB Jazz at the Logan, Le Piano and Signature Room. They have also performed the National Anthem for the Chicago Cubs, White Sox, Chicago Fire, Arlington Park, and Special Olympics. Their recordings, "Little Things We Do Together", "Blues In The Night", and "Summer Days & Dreamy Nights", have been featured on Chicago radio stations WGN, WBEZ, WDCB and nationally on NPR stations.

TWO FOR THE ROAD is the perfect showcase of Anne and Mark Burnell's many talents. And as noted Grammy Award-winning author and jazz critic Neil Tesser exclaims "it is one sweet ride," as Chicagoans will be lucky enough to witness and hear firsthand at their Epiphany Center for the Arts concert on August 17th.

Visit BurnellMusic.com for further information. Their recordings are available for purchase at Amazon.com, and online at iTunes and at all streaming outlets including Spotify, Pandora, Apple Music and YouTube.