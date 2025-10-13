Ana Belaval To Headline JINGLE BELLES COMEDY At Raue Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Raue Center for the Arts will kick off the holiday season with laughter at JINGLE BELLES COMEDY, a one-night-only event featuring Ana Belaval, Andrea Darlas, and Joanna Clark on Thursday, December 11, 2025, at 8 p.m. Hosted by Raue Center favorite John Da Cosse, the evening promises a fresh and hilarious take on the joys and chaos of the holidays.

Beloved WGN Morning News personality Ana Belaval brings her signature blend of English, Spanish, and “Spanglish” stand-up comedy to the stage. Known for her sold-out shows at Zanies and her internationally popular Spanish-language set Te Sientas o Te Siento, Belaval’s storytelling mixes humor, heart, and unapologetic honesty.

Andrea Darlas, a longtime Chicago broadcaster, brings sharp observational humor and natural stage presence to her stand-up. Her stories—often centered on everyday absurdities—deliver the perfect mix of relatability and razor wit.

Rounding out the lineup, Joanna Clark, a rising star in Chicago’s comedy scene, is known for her offbeat humor and viral online sketches that have earned millions of views. Her smart, millennial perspective and magnetic stage presence make her one of the most exciting new voices in comedy.

“Jingle Belles is the perfect way to start the season,” says Raue Center, “because let’s face it—behind every picture-perfect holiday is a woman losing her mind... with style and sarcasm.”

Tickets start at $34, with RaueNOW Members starting at $21 (members save 30% with no per-ticket fee). All-in pricing includes a $4 per-ticket box office fee, and an $8 processing fee applies per order. Tickets are available online at rauecenter.org, by phone at 815.356.9212, or in person at 26 N. Williams Street in downtown Crystal Lake, Illinois.