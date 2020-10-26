Alfreda Burke and Rodrick Dixon Perform In HUMANITY RISING: NOTRE-DAME REBORN

Chicago's own Alfreda Burke and Rodrick Dixon will perform in this virtual gala benefiting the rebuilding and restoration of Notre-Dame Cathedral. Burke and Dixon have starred in the Auditorium Theatre's annual production of Too Hot to Handel: The Jazz-Gospel Messiah since the show began 16 years ago.

Soprano Alfreda Burke, Tenor Rodrick Dixon, and Pianist Lisa Kristina will perform two selections: Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah" and the premiere of a new arrangement of "Je Vous Salue Marie (Hail Mary)", the French hymn the Parisians sang the night Notre Dame Cathedral burned, by Too Hot to Handel pianist Alvin Waddles.

This performance was recorded in Roosevelt University's Ganz Hall, located in the Auditorium Building, a National Historic Landmark built in 1889 among the ashes of another tragic fire, the Great Chicago Fire.

The event also stars Glenn Close, Yo-Yo Ma, Ken Burns, Bill Kurtis, Scott Simon, and many more!

Thursday, October 29 @ 6PM CDT. Register for FREE here to receive the link to the virtual gala.

Notre-Dame Cathedral has made progress since the tragic fire on April 15, 2019, but she still has a very long way to go. The contributions this evening support the reconstruction and restoration of Notre-Dame Cathedral and ensure that this beautiful, beloved monument will be admired by generations to come.

